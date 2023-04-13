Del Taco Launches $5 Del’s Deal® Value Meals

LAKE FOREST, Calif., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For a limited time, Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, will help guests stretch their hard-earned dollars with four new $5 Del’s Deal® Value Meals**. The new meals include Del Taco favorites like the Grilled Chicken Taco with freshly grilled, marinated chicken, the Bean & Cheese Burrito that weighs almost half a pound and made with slow-cooked beans from scratch, the Snack Queso Quesadilla made with both fresh house-grated cheddar cheese and Del Taco’s signature Queso Blanco or the classic Snack Taco. Plus, each meal includes our famous Crinkle Cut Fries and a small drink.



“We already lead the fast food category with the largest value menu of any quick service restaurant with our ‘20 Under $2’ Menu and we will now lead the category with the new $5 Del’s Deal® Value Meals,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “With inflation hitting America hard, we want to be viewed as the undeniable first choice for the value and variety guests are looking for.”

The four new combos offered as Del’s Deal® Value Meals include:

$5 Snack Taco Del’s Deal ® : Triple the taco fun and value with three Snack Tacos, small Crinkle Cut Fries, and small Fountain Drink.





Triple the taco fun and value with three Snack Tacos, small Crinkle Cut Fries, and small Fountain Drink. $5 Grilled Chicken Taco Del’s Deal ® : Order up! Get a fresh deal with one Grilled Chicken Taco, a Snack Queso Quesadilla, small Crinkle Cut Fries, and small Fountain Drink.





Order up! Get a fresh deal with one Grilled Chicken Taco, a Snack Queso Quesadilla, small Crinkle Cut Fries, and small Fountain Drink. $5 Crispy Chicken Taco Del’s Deal ® : Enjoy a Del’s Deal ® with one Crispy Chicken Taco, Snack Queso Quesadilla, small Crinkle Cut Fries and small Fountain Drink.





Enjoy a Del’s Deal with one Crispy Chicken Taco, Snack Queso Quesadilla, small Crinkle Cut Fries and small Fountain Drink. $5 Bean & Cheese Del’s Deal®: Pair two Del favorites with a Bean & Cheese Burrito (choice of Red or Green Sauce) plus a Snack Queso Quesadilla, small Crinkle Cut Fries, and small Fountain Drink.



To learn more about your favorite Del Taco items or find the closest Del Taco location near you, visit deltaco.com.

*By number of units.

**Price and participation may vary.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.

