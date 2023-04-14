The Hemp Doctor Launches Kayo Rapid Release Gummies, a Revolutionary Nano-Emulsified Gummy

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hemp Doctor, a leading provider of high-quality innovative products, is proud to introduce its newest product, Kayo Rapid Release Gummies. These gummies are formulated using the latest nano-emulsification technology, which enhances the effectiveness of the full-spectrum cannabinoid blend by making it more easily absorbed by the body.



Kayo Rapid Release Gummies are designed to deliver a potent blend of Delta 9 THC, THCV, CBG, CBN, and CBC, which are known to have powerful therapeutic benefits. The nano-emulsification process breaks down these cannabinoids into tiny droplets, increasing their bioavailability and potency and making them more effective at delivering their benefits.

Blending cannabinoids has become a popular approach in the cannabis and hemp industries, as different cannabinoids can work together synergistically to produce what is called the "entourage effect." By combining cannabinoids in specific ratios, a product can potentially deliver the benefits and effects of the cannabinoids more efficiently. The Kayo Rapid Release Gummies are designed with this approach in mind, providing a full-spectrum blend of cannabinoids that work together to produce a more potent and effective outcome.

The Kayo Rapid Release Gummies are designed to be taken orally, allowing the blend of cannabinoids to be absorbed directly into the bloodstream for maximum effectiveness. They come in a convenient 20 count container and in three delicious flavors: Orange Zest, Sour Apple, and Sour Cherry Lime. A 2-count pouch will also be available soon.

"We are thrilled to introduce Kayo Rapid Release Gummies to our customers," said Robert Shade, Founder of The Hemp Doctor. "Our team of experts has spent countless hours researching and developing this product with nano-emulsification technology in a potent cannabinoid blend. We believe that Kayo Rapid Release Gummies are a game-changer in the hemp industry, offering a new and highly effective way to experience the benefits of hemp."

All of The Hemp Doctor's products, including Kayo Rapid Release Gummies, are made using premium hemp and are third-party lab tested for purity and potency. The company is dedicated to helping people achieve optimal wellness through the use of natural, plant-based remedies.

Kayo Rapid Release Gummies are now available for purchase on The Hemp Doctor's website, and orders are shipped nationwide.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor is a leading provider of high-quality cannabinoid products, including CBD, Delta 8, and Delta 9 THC. With two locations in Charlotte and Concord, North Carolina, the company is dedicated to helping people achieve optimal wellness through the use of natural, plant-based remedies. All of The Hemp Doctor's products are made using premium hemp and are third-party lab tested for purity and potency.