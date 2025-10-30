11 New Living Soil THCA Strains Now Available at The Hemp Doctor





MOORESVILLE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hemp Doctor, a leader in offering premium hemp-derived products, has expanded its THCA flower collection with 11 new strains grown in living soil. This cultivation method enhances cannabinoid expression and terpene complexity of flowers, resulting in richer aroma, fuller flavor, and more dynamic effects.

The new Living Soil THCA Flower Collection, available exclusively on thehempdoctor.com since August 2025, brings consumers a cleaner, more expressive flower experience. Each strain is available in 3.5-gram and ½ ounce sizes, with verified Certificates of Analysis (COAs) accessible at thehempdoctor.com/lab-results.

11 Living-Soil Strains Join the Lineup

1. Fruit Punch — 70% Sativa Hybrid | THCA 22.22% | Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Ocimene

A burst of tropical fruit and citrus greets the senses, making Fruit Punch a natural mood lifter. Its lively sativa energy sparks focus and creativity without overwhelming intensity.

2. Cherry Topper — Hybrid | THCA 23.66% | Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Humulene

Smooth, juicy cherry flavor meets an easygoing, balanced lift. Cherry Topper delivers a clear-headed calm and gentle euphoria, making it a go-to for unwinding while staying mentally sharp.

3. Royal Runtz #14 — Hybrid | THCA 26.22% | Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene

The Royal Runtz #14 exudes a candy-sweet flavor with euphoric vibes. It’s the best THCA flower to boost your mood and induce relaxation.

4. RS 1029 — 60% Indica Hybrid | THCA 31.87% | Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool

Rich with earthy spice and subtle citrus-pine notes, RS 1029 is a slow, grounding experience. It quiets the mind while inspiring imagination.

5. Oshii — Balanced Hybrid | THCA 30.93% | Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Terpinolene

Named after the Japanese word for “delicious,” Oishii is a sensory journey. It opens with bright lemon and yuzu zest, evolves into creamy sweetness, and finishes with a faint green-tea diesel edge.

6. Super Good — Balanced Hybrid | THCA 23.2% | Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Terpinolene

Super Good lives up to its name with a balanced, feel-good high and sweet terpene expression. It brings mellow happiness and social ease, offering a smooth blend of uplift and calm.

7. Sour Grapple — Indica Dominant Hybrid | THCA 22.2% | Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene

Sour Grapple delivers a tart grape twist balanced by hybrid relaxation. Its sweet-and-sour aroma and smooth finish create a flavorful unwind that soothes both body and mind.

8. Lemon Pie — Sativa Dominant Hybrid | THCA 15.4% | Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Ocimene

Lemon Pie bursts with zesty citrus and creamy sweetness, igniting creativity and energy. Its bright, uplifting personality makes it the perfect companion for daytime inspiration.

9. Galactic Gas — Indica Dominant Hybrid | THCA 25.66% | Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene

Galactic Gas is a bold, pungent powerhouse that delivers deep relaxation. Its rich aroma and cosmic calm make it ideal for nighttime sessions and full-body unwinding.

10. Oishii #13 — Balanced Hybrid | THCA 22.4% | Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Terpinolene

True to its name meaning “delicious,” Oishii #13 offers a vibrant, bubbly high with smooth relaxation. Expect a creative uplift and gentle euphoria, wrapped in a rich, citrus-sweet flavor.

11. Watermelon OG — Indica Dominant Hybrid | THCA 23.90% | Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene

Watermelon OG exudes juicy fruit sweetness and soothing calm. A smooth, flavorful indica hybrid, it’s the go-to for evening relaxation or mellow weekend vibes.

Living Soil: A Natural Innovation

Unlike traditional soil, living soil functions as a self-sustaining ecosystem rich in microbes, fungi, and organic matter. This biodiversity supports mineralization, healthier roots, and robust terpene expression, resulting in a cannabis flower that captures the full character of its genetics.

“Cultivating our flower in living soil is intentional,” said Robert Shade, founder of The Hemp Doctor. “We know it's slower and more costly, but it rewards with unmatched aroma, flavor, and smoothness. The difference is unmistakable.”

Every Hemp Doctor flower begins with proprietary Phyto cannabinoid-rich hemp grown in the nutrient-dense soils of Colorado and North Carolina using strictly organic methods. The company’s living soil formulation incorporates organic growing media components and natural inoculants. This balanced medium improves nutrient cycling and minimizes fertilizer runoff.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor has been providing quality hemp-derived products since 2018. The North Carolina-based company is known for offering cannabinoid products ranging from the best THCA flower to pre-rolls, concentrates, Delta 9 gummies, vapes, and more.

The company stands out for its dedication to producing quality products at par with customer satisfaction. With over 250,000 satisfied returning customers, thousands of subscribers, 10,000+ great reviews, and a Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, The Hemp Doctor has positioned itself as a leader in the industry.

As a company strictly adhering to lawful and safe human consumption, The Hemp Doctor’s array of products undergoes third-party DEA-certified lab testing.

