The Hemp Doctor Introduces THCA Flower Subscription Box — Monthly Curated Rotating Strains, Pre-Rolls & Extras





MOORESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hemp Doctor, one of America’s leading hemp brands, announces the launch of its Fresh Bloom THCA Flower Subscription Box—delivering a curated monthly lineup of select THCA flower strains, premium pre-rolls, smoking accessories, and exclusive limited-run products.

It’s an exclusive monthly offering designed for consumers who want convenience, variety, and consistent access to top-shelf THCA flower in a box at an unbeatable 30% discount.

Handpicked by The Hemp Doctor’s in-house strain experts, affectionately known as “hemployees,” the flower subscription box showcases a fresh lineup and carefully balanced mix of premium selections:

A 7-gram jar of craft-quality THCA flower, prized for its potent cannabinoid profile, rich terpene expression, and slow-cured freshness. Each month features different rotating strains and limited-run strains.

A pair of ultra-potent infused pre-rolls made with THCA flower enhanced with Sugar Diamond concentrate for a stronger, smoother, crystal-coated smoke.

A five-pack of sleek, individually rolled .5g pre-rolls crafted from high-grade THCA flower

A single gram of The Hemp Doctor’s notoriously strong Phuk’d Up THCA flower—bold, powerful, and bred for heavy-hitting sessions.

One LJC Single “Lucky” Joint



A special joint from the LJC (Lucky Joint Club), The Hemp Doctor’s loyalty program.

Smoke-sesh essentials, including a 6-pack of RAW cones and matches



Each box includes a 6-pack of authentic RAW pre-rolled cones, known for their clean, even burns and effortless pack-and-sesh convenience. You’ll also get a box of matches.

Bonus merch such as stickers and mystery items (while supplies last)



Fun extras like branded stickers and rotating surprise merch items curated monthly to add collectible flair to each box.

A Premium Subscription Experience With a Personal Touch

What sets The Hemp Doctor’s THCA Flower Subscription Box apart is the brand’s commitment to doing more than just bundling random products. Each box's contents are intentionally curated by real cannabis experts who understand strain quality, terpene profiles, and user preferences. These curated selections highlight exceptional flavor, potency, and freshness, giving subscribers access to craft-level flower they might not encounter through regular shopping.

"I love seeing what our team comes up with each month," said Robert, Founder of The Hemp Doctor. "It’s kind of like opening a little surprise every time. Some months you’ll find something mellow, other months something that really hits hard, but it’s always quality stuff that makes me excited to light up. I think our flower box subscribers feel that same buzz of discovery."

The subscription model also introduces consumers to limited-edition and small-batch cultivars. This is an opportunity for consumers to explore rare strains not always available for individual purchase. With monthly rotation and surprise elements included, Fresh Bloom is designed to feel like an exclusive members-only drop, every single month.

The Fresh Bloom THCA Flower Subscription Box represents the brand’s mission to redefine convenience and elevate the consumer experience with every delivery.

The subscription box is now available for purchase at: https://thehempdoctor.com/product/fresh-bloom-thca-flower-subscription-box/

All subscriptions require a minimum of two orders before cancellation is allowed.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor has been providing quality hemp-derived products since 2018. The North Carolina-based company is known for offering cannabinoid products ranging from the best THCA flower to pre-rolls, concentrates, Delta 9 gummies, vapes, and more.

The company stands out for its dedication to producing quality products at par with customer satisfaction. With over 250,000 satisfied returning customers, thousands of subscribers, 10,000+ great reviews, and a Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, The Hemp Doctor has positioned itself as a leader in the industry.

As a company strictly adhering to lawful and safe human consumption, The Hemp Doctor’s array of products undergoes third-party DEA-certified lab testing.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Tara Phoenix

tara@thehempdoctor.com

+1 917-797-8347

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6b5f810-eae5-421c-8de8-57ef8afda7a6