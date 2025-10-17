The Hemp Doctor Debuts 6.5G THC Disposable Vape: Bolder & Stronger Than Ever





MOORESVILLE, N.C., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hemp Doctor, a trusted leader in premium dispensary-grade hemp-derived products, has unveiled its latest innovation: the PHUK’D UP MEGA 6.5G THC Blend Disposable Vape.

Built for those who want more from every puff, the PHUK’D UP MEGA features a massive 6.5-gram tank, dual microfeel ceramic coils, and a smart screen with adjustable heat settings for total control. This next-level disposable redefines potency and performance in the hemp vape space.

“The PHUK’D UP MEGA is a statement piece,” said Robert Shade, founder of The Hemp Doctor. “It’s designed for users who want longer sessions, bigger clouds, and full control over their vaping experience, all in one sleek, compact device.”

The device offers two variable heat settings (Low at 10.45W and High at 13.65W), a convenient preheat mode, and a rechargeable 400mAh battery with USB-C charging. Each feature is built around delivering consistent, flavorful draws and exceptional vapor quality. Available in six bold strain options: Gushers, Raspberry Lemonade, Skywalker, Sour Diesel, Strawberry Cheesecake, and Tropicana Cookies, the PHUK’D UP MEGA covers the full spectrum of vibes. Whether you crave the uplift of sativas like Sour Diesel, the calm of indicas like Skywalker, or the balanced sweetness of hybrids like Raspberry Lemonade, there’s a match for every mood.

Here’s what sets the PHUK’D UP MEGA 6.5G THC Blend Disposable Vape apart:

6.5G mega-capacity tank

Dual microfeel ceramic coils

Smartscreen with variable heat and preheat mode

USB-C rechargeable 400mAh battery

Six strain options for every vibe





Highly rated (4.4 out of 5 stars) by customers for taste, product quality, and performance, the PHUK’D UP MEGA is already earning praise as one of The Hemp Doctor’s boldest and most advanced vape releases yet.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor has been providing quality hemp-derived products since 2018. The North Carolina-based company is known for offering cannabinoid products ranging from the best THCA flower to pre-rolls, concentrates, Delta 9 gummies, vapes, and more.

The company stands out for its dedication to producing quality products at par with customer satisfaction. With over 250,000 satisfied returning customers, thousands of subscribers, 10,000+ great reviews, and a Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, The Hemp Doctor has positioned itself as a leader in the industry.

As a company strictly adhering to lawful and safe human consumption, The Hemp Doctor’s array of products undergoes third-party DEA-certified lab testing.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/324c7e2b-1635-481f-add9-bb523a4cd388