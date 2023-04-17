Stellantis to Announce First Quarter 2023

Shipments and Revenues on May 3

AMSTERDAM, April 17, 2023 – Stellantis N.V . announced today that its First Quarter 2023 Shipments and Revenues will be released on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the Q1 2023 Shipments and Revenues will begin at 2:00 p.m. CEST / 8:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

The related press release and presentation material are expected to be posted under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com at approximately 8:00 a.m. CEST / 2:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Details for accessing this presentation are available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com. For those unable to participate in the live session, a recorded replay will be accessible on the Company’s corporate website (www.stellantis.com).

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider.

