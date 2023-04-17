The Hemp Doctor Launches 420 Starter Pack, a Wholesale Bundle of Best-Selling Cannabinoid Products

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hemp Doctor, a leading provider of high-quality cannabinoid products, is excited to announce the launch of its 420 Starter Pack, a wholesale bundle of its best-selling cannabinoid products. This pack is designed to help wholesalers maximize their profitability and offer their customers the most popular and potent products offered by The Hemp Doctor on the market.



The 420 Starter Pack includes The Hemp Doctor's best-selling cannabinoid blend disposable vapes and cartridges, which are extremely popular among customers. These vapes and cartridges are available in a range of flavors, including Ghost Train, Venom OG, Purple Runtz, Maui Wowie, and Granddaddy Purple. By offering these products to their own customers, retailers can expect to see strong demand and increased sales.

The pack also includes various potent gummies including fan-favorites: Kayo THC Blend Gummies , and D9 THC/ CBD/ CBN nighttime gummies . These gummies are sure to attract customers who are looking for a convenient and delicious way to consume cannabinoids.

Also included are The Hemp Doctor's Delta 9 Nerd Ropes , which are sure to delight customers. These edibles are loaded with 50mg of Delta 9 THC per piece, and available in Pink Lemonade, Orange Crush, and Grape Soda flavors in each jar, for a total of 150mg per container.

"We're excited to offer our 420 Starter Pack to wholesalers who are looking to maximize their profitability and offer their customers the most popular and potent cannabinoid products," said Robert Shade, founder of The Hemp Doctor. "By bundling our best-selling products together in this pack, we're able to offer them at a discounted price, which means that wholesalers can pass on the savings to their customers."

All of The Hemp Doctor's products are made with premium hemp and are third-party lab tested for purity and potency. The company is dedicated to helping people achieve optimal wellness through the use of natural, plant-based remedies.

The 420 Starter Pack is now available for purchase on The Hemp Doctor wholesale website, and orders are shipped nationwide.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor is a leading provider of high-quality cannabinoid products, including CBD, Delta 8, and Delta 9 THC. With two locations in Mooresville and Concord, North Carolina, the company is dedicated to helping people achieve optimal wellness through the use of natural, plant-based remedies. All of The Hemp Doctor's products are made using premium hemp and are third-party lab tested for purity and potency.