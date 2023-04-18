ASDS Partners with La Roche-Posay to Offer a Unique Mentorship Program for New Dermatologists

Schaumburg, IL, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is pleased to announce its partnership with La Roche-Posay for the 2023 Preceptorship Program, providing an avenue for dermatology residents and early-career dermatologists to expand their skills while gaining practice management insights during a short visit to the practice of an established dermatologic surgeon mentor.

“The generous support of La Roche-Posay will offset travel expenses for up to 50 preceptees this year, allowing them a unique, real-world experience with invaluable lessons on core skills, new procedures and practice management — something that can’t be obtained through virtual courses and webinars,” said ASDS President Vince Bertucci, MD, FRCPC. “ASDS is committed to nurturing growth of the next generation of dermatologists, and a key component to this development is the opportunity to witness a more experienced dermatologic surgeon in action, gaining knowledge that is not taught in residency, such as witnessing patient discussions, interacting with other staff and observing the practice atmosphere.”

Preceptees can choose from over 75 tenured dermatologists across the United States for a short visit, typically three to five days. During their visit, participants can:

Specify a targeted area(s) of training, including: Blepharoplasty Chemical peels Fillers and neuromodulators Lasers and/or energy-based devices Lifts: Face, brow, neck and S-lift Liposuction Reconstruction Skin cancer surgery Skin of color Vein procedures Other dermatologic surgery procedures

Ask procedural and/or practice-based questions.

Gain inspiration for how they may want to implement various devices, techniques, business processes and business styles.

See first-hand how to improve efficiency for patient visit flow.

Observe patient consultations and/or procedures.

“We’re honored to support ASDS in its proven mentorship process, offering a cost-effective program that enhances the training of up-and-coming board certified dermatologists and affording them the opportunity to grow both in knowledge and professional acumen through critical in-person visits with some of the best mentors in the specialty,” said Vice President, Medical and Media Relations, La Roche-Posay, Tyler Steele.

“ASDS has successfully offered preceptorships since 2002, giving participants one-on-one access to an expert in their targeted area and allowing them to increase clinical competence, explore unfamiliar areas of dermatologic surgery and solidify their career path,” said Dr. Bertucci. “100% of the 2022 participants said they achieved their learning objective and would recommend the program to peers.”

Applications will be accepted through Thursday, June 1. ASDS members can learn more at asds.net/Preceptorship-Program or direct any questions to education@asds.net .

# # #

About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS)

The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is the largest specialty organization exclusively representing dermatologic surgeons who have the unique training and experience required to treat the health, function and beauty of patients’ skin, hair and nails. ASDS members are pioneers in the field, often involved in clinical studies that substantiate popular procedures to revitalize and repair skin, enhance skin care devices and improve standard techniques. Dermatologic surgeons are also experts in skin cancer prevention, detection and treatment. As the incidence of skin cancer rises, dermatologic surgeons are committed to spreading sun safety awareness to minimize the life-threatening effects of this disease. For more information, visit asds.net.

For physician news, follow ASDS Members on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

For patient education, follow ASDS Skin MD on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

Locate a dermatologic surgeon in your area: asds.net/find

About La Roche-Posay

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin.

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

Attachment