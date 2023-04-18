Banma Selects Cerence to Bring Conversational AI to China’s Largest OEMs

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that Chinese smart car supplier Banma has tapped Cerence to bring advanced in-car conversational AI and voice recognition technology to Banma’s automaker customers, including Shanghai Volkswagen Automotive Co. (SVW) and FAW-Volkswagen (FAW-VW).



Banma provides smart car operating systems and digital transportation solutions for the automotive and transportation industries. By partnering with Cerence, Banma can deliver its key customers market-leading voice recognition and AI-powered, in-car intelligence solutions, enabling them to create unique and compelling brand experiences for drivers and passengers.

Cerence’s pioneering conversational AI enables in-car assistants to function as proactive, trusted co-pilots, leading drivers through their daily journeys while staying safe, informed and comfortable. Embedded directly into the vehicle’s head unit, Cerence AI solutions offer suppliers and OEMs unmatched computing power while giving them the flexibility to integrate with onboard, cloud and hybrid applications.

“We are dedicated to bringing our OEM customers the most innovative technologies to power top-notch experiences for drivers and passengers,” said Jiang Ke, General Manager of Volkswagen Business, Banma. “Cerence offers not only leading technology but a framework and approach that empowers us to deliver that technology in a flexible, integrated way. By bringing voice recognition and conversational AI into our solutions, we can better provide the kinds of personalized in-car experiences OEM are looking for today.”

Cerence offers broad language support across its solutions. Banma will be leveraging the Chinese, Cantonese and English language programs as it rolls out the technology to OEM customers.

“Partnering with Banma is evidence of our continued expansion of strategic business partners in China and underscores the criticality of our multi-lingual capabilities and global support teams in bringing our innovations to drivers worldwide,” said Bob Ligon, Chief Revenue Officer, Cerence. “SVW and FAW-VW are two of the largest OEMs in China, and we look forward to delivering technology that can help them make vehicles safer and more connected.”

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, AI-powered interaction between humans and their vehicles, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and 475 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or two-wheelers, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

