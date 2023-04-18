Coley Burke Joins HYCU® as Chief Revenue Officer

Boston, Massachusetts, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., the world’s fastest-growing multi-cloud data protection as a service company, today announced that Coley Burke joined to lead the global sales organization and drive go-to-market programs to accommodate scale and growth for continued worldwide expansion. Burke joins HYCU on the heels of the recent introduction of R-Cloud, the world’s first developer-led data protection platform to address the underserved needs of SaaS application users for enterprise-class data protection, and after the company closed 2022 with more than 3,600 customers and a Series B funding round that brings the total raised to date to $140M. Burke will report to HYCU Founder and CEO Simon Taylor.

“The ongoing fight against ransomware and the ever-increasing need for data protection regardless of platform or application in use, has never been greater,” said Coley Burke. “HYCU is at a pivotal moment in time, solving the challenges that legacy backup solutions cannot address while changing the game for companies and partners that need cloud-native, cost-effective and efficient SaaS backup where few solutions exist today. I am excited to join HYCU to drive and lead sales through the company’s next phase of hypergrowth.”

As Chief Revenue Officer, Burke will be responsible for driving HYCU’s global go-to-market strategy and accelerating growth and scale to accommodate customer and partner interest. Burke brings more than 30 year’s experience as a results-driven executive to lead sales and business development efforts. Prior to HYCU, Burke was CRO at Semperis where he increased demand for identity driven cyber resilience to offset the growing rise of cybersecurity risks to enterprises globally. Before Semperis, Burke was CRO at Zerto, successfully leading go-to-market for the global IT resilience company prior to the acquisition by HPE. Burke has held sales and go-to-market positions at EMC, Kashya, IBM, Quantum, and Arrow Electronics and has extensive background in software, data protection, infrastructure, storage, and BCDR products and solutions. Throughout his career, Burke has led successful market strategy and revenue growth for many of the industry’s leading product portfolios.

“We are thrilled that Coley is joining HYCU and excited that he will be instrumental in driving HYCU’s go-to-market and sales efforts around the world to handle the growing interest in our multi-cloud and SaaS data protection solutions,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU Inc. “Coley is an impressive sales leader with deep roots in data protection, and a power of positivity wherever he has worked. His outlook and attitude is infectious and our growing customer base and teams will enjoy every minute he has to spend with them. Welcome Coley, I am looking forward to working together with you, and the rest of the executive team to share why HYCU is quickly becoming the data protection provider of choice, regardless of data location and platform in use.”

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. As an award-winning and recognized visionary in the industry, HYCU solutions eliminate complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make the world safer. With an industry-leading NPS score of 91, customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data protection, anywhere, everywhere. HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

