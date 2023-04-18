Forward Solution’s Investment in the Foodservice Channel Continues with the Merger of Lund-Iorio

HERSHEY, Pa., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Solutions is proud to announce the merger of Lund-Iorio, Inc. Since 1971, Lund-Iorio has represented manufacturers of commercial foodservice equipment, supplies and tabletop products. Their staff of 17 foodservice professionals thrive on adding value for customers in school foodservice, healthcare, casinos and gaming, hospitality and lodging, chains, QSR’s, B & I as well as Dealer, Distributor and KEC sales. The Lund-Iorio product mix lends itself to kitchen consultants and architects for kitchen, bakery, bar, hospitality and restaurant design. Scott Lund, Greg Iorio, Joel Dishno, Mark Micallef, Harry Carter and Tyler Jenkins have all joined the ownership group.



“We’re excited to welcome Lund-Iorio to the team,” said Forward Solutions CEO, Joe Orednick. “Over the last 50+ years, they have earned a stellar reputation in the foodservice industry. This merger enables Lund-Iorio to provide continued focus, continuity, and service for customers through additional resources and an aligned mission.”

Lund-Iorio will join under the Forward Solutions umbrella and expand Curate’s footprint of foodservice equipment and supply solutions into California and Nevada.

About Forward Solutions



Forward Solutions is a customer-centric company focused on providing advanced services for evolving markets. Our portfolio includes Avision, Curate, Integrated Access Corporation™, OneSolution™, RelyPak™, and StruXur™ which provide outsourced sales, marketing, customer support and data analytics for manufacturers who want to grow their businesses more effectively. The collective divisions of Forward Solutions offer a variety of products through distribution to schools, hospitals, restaurants, commercial businesses, office buildings, manufacturing plants, contractors, utilities and more. Allynt Solutions and C3Team™ offer consulting services for manufacturers, distributors and end users. Forward Solutions divisions have focused expertise in facility maintenance, cleaning, hygiene, foodservice disposables, foodservice equipment and supplies, industrial/MRO, safety, construction, utilities, telecom and packaging supply channels.

Contact:

Gina Tsiropoulos

678-389-7126

Forward-Solutions.com

gina.tsiropoulos@forward-solutions.com