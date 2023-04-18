HotelPlanner Integrates ChatGPT into its Loyalty Program

Hotel Buyers Club by HotelPlanner combines two of the travel & hospitality industry’s hottest trends: Artificial Intelligence & Loyalty



This post was written by Open AI’s ChatGPT and edited by real people at HotelPlanner

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading hotel booking platform for all travelers, has announced the integration of ChatGPT, a large language model developed by OpenAI , into its new loyalty program, Hotel Buyers Club . This integration enables Hotel Buyers Club members to receive personalized recommendations and search & booking assistance from ChatGPT, making their hotel booking experience even more seamless and convenient.

“Our goal has always been to stay ahead of the technology curve so we can provide our customers with the best possible hotel booking experience,” said John Prince, Co-founder & CIO, HotelPlanner. “By integrating ChatGPT into our Hotel Buyers Club loyalty program, we’re able to offer our paid members a new level of personalized and customized service that is nearly unmatched in the industry. This integration enhances our customers’ booking experience and sets a new standard of service for our industry.”

The Hotel Buyers Club loyalty program, HotelPlanner’s first such effort, is designed to provide paid members with exclusive discounts on more than 1.4 million hotels and alternative accommodations worldwide, as well as VIP-level customer service and support, and a bi-weekly newsletter with travel deals and tips, and other exclusive membership benefits. With the integration of ChatGPT, Hotel Buyers Club members now have access to broader search capabilities to find the perfect hotel for any traveler category.

“Hotel Buyers Club is more than just a loyalty program. Our vision is to build a community of like-minded travelers who are passionate about exploring the world while unlocking the best possible value on their preferred accommodations -- wherever and whenever they travel,” says Philip Ballard, Chief Communications Officer, HotelPlanner.

Anyone can experiment with the ChatGPT-enabled function on the homepage search engine on https://hotelbuyers.club/ prior to becoming a paid member and finalizing the booking. For paid Hotel Buyers Club members, the integration of ChatGPT is already live and available to assist with bookings.

Disclaimer

HotelPlanner strives to provide 100% accurate and reliable data to its customers, but third party content generated by AI, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, can sometimes make errors for various reasons, such as incomplete or inaccurate responses. HotelPlanner advises all its customers to exercise caution and to use your best judgment regarding the fidelity of ChatGPT’s responses. To share feedback or to report a concern or bug, please email VIP@HotelBuyers.Club

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company that combines proprietary artificial intelligence and a 24/7 gig economy-based reservations and customer service network, to quickly and seamlessly serve all traveller hotel & accommodation needs from a single platform. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s top providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings, specializing in unique “Closed User Group” discount rates. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest Online Travel Agencies, well-known hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sports franchises, universities and government agencies.

Contact:

Philip Ballard

Chief Communications Officer & Head of Investor Relations

HotelPlanner

Philip.ballard@hotelplanner.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/780b4bf5-4ffd-4275-83af-127feddf3a88