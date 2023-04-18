Ansible Labs, the payments company bridging crypto and the traditional economy, has partnered with Zero Hash to facilitate a seamless crypto off-ramp

CHICAGO, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash, the leading crypto-as-a-service provider, announced today that it is powering Ansible Labs’ first product, a crypto off-ramp solution called Beam.



Beam leverages Zero Hash’s API infrastructure to offer a frictionless, secure & rapid solution for consumers and businesses to convert their crypto to cash. Zero Hash abstracts away the back-end complexities of custody, liquidity, and settlement to enable Beam users to convert crypto assets into USD and receive payouts directly to their preferred bank account.

Zero Hash has built the industry’s default infrastructure for companies like Ansible Labs who need stable, secure, and trusted partners to facilitate seamless crypto off-ramp. A number of leading on and off-ramp providers already partner with Zero Hash because of its robust regulatory licensing, including Money Transmitter licenses to operate across 51 U.S jurisdictions.

“At Ansible Labs, we believe in web3’s potential to bring digitally native commerce to fruition and transform digital payments. However, better off ramps are needed to enable interoperability between blockchains and traditional merchant acceptance frameworks, digital wallets, bill payment services and many other traditional payment use cases. Zero Hash’s API infrastructure provides flexible blockchain connectivity & multi-asset liquidity, which in partnership with our banking provider, allows us to deliver a seamless & ultra-fast crypto to USD payout experience for consumers & businesses,” said Dan Mottice, CEO & Co-Founder of Ansible Labs.

“We are pleased that Ansible Labs have selected Zero Hash to provide the end-to-end crypto rails to power their seamless crypto off-ramp experience,” said Edward Woodford, CEO and Founder of Zero Hash. “Our extensive regulatory licensing and full stack technology provide the essential tools for companies like Ansible Labs to embed crypto off-ramps, facilitating seamless money movement from crypto to fiat.”

About Ansible Labs

Ansible Labs is building a payments platform for blockchain accounts. They plan to create the closest thing possible to a money movement ansible between web3/crypto and the traditional economy. It was founded in 2022. Ansible have launched initially with their product Beam, an off-ramp product with multi-chain support for non-custodial wallets.

Ansible Labs was founded by former Visa workers and has secured the backing of renowned early-stage crypto venture capital firm Archetype. Other notable investors to participate in the round include: Castle Island Ventures, A* Partners, Arca, Soma Capital, Plural VC and Eniac Ventures.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure platform that allows any platform to embed digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily through a matter of API endpoints. Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its subsidiaries, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. This registration enables Zero Hash to offer its crypto services in Australia. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. A FSP in New Zealand is a registration and does not mean that Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide crypto services. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.’s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator.

Disclosures

Zero Hash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. Zero Hash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US.