EarthCam Announces Premium Robotic Network Camera for Broadcast

Upper Saddle River, NJ, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas, Apr 18, 2023 – EarthCam, the leader in live camera technology, content and services announced its latest robotic live-streaming camera, the GigapixelCam X1 for the broadcast and entertainment industries in time for the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show in Las Vegas. The camera streams and records high-quality 4K video and autonomously stitches together 1000 megapixel multi-layered panoramas for archival documentation, multimedia production and high-resolution time-lapse movies.

The built-in 30x zoom features StableZoomTM technology, incorporating two types of image stabilization to retain a steady image despite vibration caused by wind gusts. The camera’s precision robotic base provides user-controllable 360° pan and 180° tilt capability. Unlike dome cameras, which have limited vertical viewing capability, the GigapixelCam X1 captures cinematic views of the largest cityscapes, landmarks and weather events.

The GigapixelCam X1 can be operated manually by joystick, web interface or mobile app. In addition, EarthCam’s LiveCam AI acts like a full-time camera operator to automatically orient the camera for the best possible exposure and angle of view. Powered by patent-pending technology, LiveCam AI uses time, day, month, year, the position of the sun relative to the subject, and even historical data for best conditions including color saturation and depth of field. Over 24 values are considered when making a decision on how, when and where the camera is positioned for the most dramatic imagery – even tracking celestial events like sunrise, sunsets and moon position.

EarthCam’s GigapixelCam X1 series of cameras are installed worldwide to cover some of the most high profile projects and events. Popular 4K live-streams over the last five years include Abbey Road, the Empire State Building, Jerusalem’s Western Wall, SoFi Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Temple Bar in Dublin and many more. From high above Times Square in

New York, the X1 served hundreds of millions of 4K stream views featuring New Years Eve celebrations and extreme weather events. The next generation GigapixelCam X1’s lower cost makes it more accessible for more organizations to host world-class 4K live-streams. Its smaller size and lighter weight make it easier to install to deliver high quality 4K video from more diverse, challenging locations.

The GigapixelCam X1’s High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) makes the best use of bandwidth by delivering 25-50% better image quality than previous compression methods using the same bitrate. New for the X1 is a higher dynamic range - ideal for real-world streaming locations which often include bright sunlight and shaded areas in the same shot. Full solar power and 5G cellular data provide options for installation even in remote, unpowered locations.

EarthCam’s Control Center has long been the software of choice among industry leaders for smart documentation, promotion, live-streaming and security. EarthCam provides camera rentals, professional installation and reality capture services to make project management more efficient with powerful visual data. For broadcast, entertainment and construction industry professionals, visit EarthCam.net . For further information about the GigapixelCam X1, visit EarthCam.net/GigapixelCamX1 .

ABOUT EARTHCAM

EarthCam® is the global leader in providing live camera technology, content and services. Founded in 1996, EarthCam provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras and reality capture solutions for corporate and government clients. EarthCam leads the industry with the highest resolution imagery available, including the world’s first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patented technology delivers superior multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important projects and events. EarthCam has documented over a trillion dollars of construction projects around the world. The company is headquartered on a 10-acre campus in northern New Jersey.

The Webby Award winning company hosts many highly trafficked tourism cams, with views of popular locations and landmarks such as Times Square, World Trade Center, Statue of Liberty, Miami Beach, Bourbon Street, Temple Bar in Dublin, Jerusalem’s Western Wall, CN Tower and Abbey Road Crossing in London. Projects documented by EarthCam include: SoFi Stadium, Allegiant Stadium, Hudson Yards, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Whitney Museum of American Art, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, One World Trade Center and the Statue of Liberty Museum.

Learn more about EarthCam’s innovative solutions at EarthCam.net .

