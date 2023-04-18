Kiss the Ground Explores The Indigenous Origins of Regenerative Agriculture in Animated Short Film Narrated by Lyla June Johnston

Los Angeles, CA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiss the Ground, a ten-year-old environmental nonprofit leading voice in bringing awareness to regeneration through its storytelling, education, and advocacy, is excited to announce the launch of its newest slate of Premium and Short form programs. In celebration of Earth Day, they are launching, Possibilities of Regeneration . This uplifting, educational, animated short offers a journey that reminds us of our role in stewarding and protecting the earth and asks us: if we expand the regenerative mindset beyond farming, what else is possible?

Possibilities of Regeneration explores the indigenous origins of regenerative agriculture, offering a story that is both new and ancient in its roots. Co-written and narrated by Lyla June Johnston , an Indigenous public speaker, artist, scholar, and community organizer, the film takes a holistic approach to regenerative stewardship, expanding the idea of regeneration beyond the principles popularized in the relatively young movement.

"While the modern-day Regenerative Movement has gained attention over the last decade as a viable solution to reverse our climate and wellness crisis, it is currently gaining exponential momentum; as such, now is the optimal time for history to be front and center of the narrative. Possibilities of Regeneration, featuring Lyla June Johnston, showcases the power of regenerative agriculture and how humans can lead and positively impact our planet. In celebration of earth day and beyond, our stories aim to educate, inspire individuals and companies to join the movement and help create a healthier, more regenerative future."

- Evan Harrison, CEO of Kiss the Ground

At approximately five minutes long, the film was animated by Emmy and Annie Award animation director Jason Carpenter and his team. The film is co-written and produced by the talented team of Lyla June Johnston, Kate Oliva, and Karen Rodriguez of Kiss the Ground.

"This project is important because so much of the history of indigenous peoples on this land has been distorted. A lot of the understanding of indigenous foodways has been reduced to this label of hunter-gather when in fact, indigenous peoples were active cultivators and gardeners of entire bio-regions. This film is highly important because it is the first time the true story of the grandeur of our food system is being appropriately animated in a beautiful way and properly told using high production quality standards."

- Lyla June Johnston

Kiss the Ground chose Earth Month, an annual celebration introduced in 1970 to raise public awareness about environmental issues and mobilize support for climate protection, to kick start its official programming season . Kicking off with Possibilities of Regeneration begins a series of entertaining, educational, and inspirational multi-platform content dedicated to increasing consumer awareness and activation around regenerative practices. These productions range from Premium digital shorts, such as the animated Possibilities of Regeneration, to Stories of Regeneration, which will dive deep into the lives of Farmers, Ranchers, and various leaders in the movement, to a weekly news program Regen Rundown and a host of additional 6-part entertaining short series primarily created for Tik Tok, IG, and Youtube.

Kiss the Ground has become a leading voice in bringing awareness to regeneration through its storytelling, education, and advocacy–inspiring participation in the movement. Through these efforts, Kiss the Ground highlights the many benefits of regenerative agriculture as one of the greatest tools and opportunities for reversing the effects of climate change while increasing soil fertility, replenishing fresh water, and improving human health.

From April 18th through May 18th, Kiss the Ground will be giving back 10% of donations raised from the promotion of the film to the newly formed–Rooted Resiliency, a North American nonprofit organization selected by Lyla June, whose mission is to restore and define Indigenous wellness practices by empowering Indigenous people to live healthy, holistic and authentic lives. The seed money will help them to build the organization.

ABOUT KISS THE GROUND

Kiss the Ground is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to awaken people to the possibilities of regeneration and inspire participation in this movement through storytelling, education, and advocacy. Since being established in 2013 with the goal of creating societal awareness around the extraordinary potential of healthy soil, Kiss the Ground has educated and activated tens of millions across the world.

