CX Leader Inspiro Wins Two Stevie® Awards

MANILA, Philippines, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customer experience (CX) specialist Inspiro earned a coveted Gold Stevie® Award for Innovation in Customer Service Management, Planning & Practice, and a Bronze Stevie® for Innovative Use of Technology in Customer Service.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered the world’s premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 21 years.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges in February and March.

According to one of the judges, “Inspiro’s two-decade partnership with their client is impressive, and their accomplishments, over the past two years alone, demonstrate their dedication to providing exceptional customer service… Inspiro’s commitment to talent management, training, and continuous learning makes them a valuable partner for the client’s customer lifecycle needs.”

“[The] essential components of the DX platform—Strategy, People, Technology, and Analytics—work together to enhance agent and customer experiences, as well as operational efficiencies,” another judge commented, citing the positive impact of Inspiro’s digital experience initiative.

“These awards are important markers as we adopt innovative technologies and processes in our contact center operations,” said Inspiro President and CEO Yuji Hamamoto. “I’m proud that our team continues to evolve and adapt to meet the ever-changing expectations of customers. By spearheading innovative programs, we stay ahead of the curve and provide exceptional value.”

More than 800 nominations from across the region were considered in this year’s 10th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, with winners to be celebrated at a virtual event on June 27. Details about the ceremony, awards, and winners are available at http://Asia.Stevieawards.com.

About Inspiro

Inspiro empowers smart, secure, seamless, scalable, and satisfying customer experience (CX). Through 38,000 digital-native customer champions across 51 strategic locations, we connect companies with customers any time, everywhere, just about effortlessly.

Owned by Relia, Inspiro is the outsourcing CX leader with decades of experience and decades-long client partnerships. The company designs and delivers customized, transformative digital CX, enabling established and disruptive brands to attain, retain, and sustain lasting customer bonds.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors and partners of the 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards include Adobo Magazine and PR Newswire Asia.

Contact:

Raymond Boholano

VP, Marketing and Corporate Communications

raymond.boholano@inspiro.com