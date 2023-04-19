Basis Technologies Unveils New Web URL at https://Basis.com

CHICAGO, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies (https://basis.com), a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising, today announced its new web URL at https://basis.com. Although its web address has changed, Basis Technologies’ mission and focus stay the same: to improve the lives of the people working in digital media.



Basis Technologies’ vision is to develop the marketing industry’s most comprehensive, automated, and intelligent SaaS platform. Its Basis platform is composed of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. Basis capabilities include ad buying via programmatic, vendor-direct, search and social. The platform’s nucleus is a top-rated omnichannel DSP complete with programmatic guaranteed and private marketplace deals.

“Basis Technologies’ transition to a dot-com URL is a major operational action that makes it easier for the media industry to discover and understand the value we bring to digital marketers,” said Tyler Kelly, president, Basis Technologies. “We believe that our technology delivers the solution to unify and automate all major aspects of digital media operations. We accomplish this by providing a single system of record across marketing and advertising functions with comprehensive and connected tools that alleviate the reliance on separate point solutions.”

Basis Technologies was previously available via a .net URL. All of Basis Technologies’ previous pages and employee emails will be redirected automatically to corresponding pages and email addresses on https://basis.com.

Basis Technologies (https://basis.com) is a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising functions within enterprises. Its SaaS platform is composed of a suite of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. The technology provides a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Basis platform creates a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights yielding material gains in productivity and increased profitability for users. Headquartered in Chicago with offices covering North America, South America and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

