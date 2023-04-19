Minitab Expands in the EU and Opens New Subsidiary in the Netherlands

State College, PA, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minitab, LLC, the market leader in data analysis, predictive analytics and process improvement, announced that it has opened up a new subsidiary in the Netherlands, Minitab B.V. to better support customers across the Benelux region. With established offices and subsidiaries in Coventry (United Kingdom), Paris (France) and Munich (Germany), the newly founded office in Hilversum further expands Minitab’s presence in Europe.

Minitab continues to invest in its sales and service infrastructure to meet the needs of its customers around the globe. In the past year alone, Minitab has opened new offices in all of its regions, the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, and over the past few years has significantly grown its global footprint.

Jeff Slovin, President & Chief Executive Officer of Minitab, said: “Opening this office highlights the great value we place on local engagement with our customers. We are excited about this opportunity to strengthen our presence not only in the Benelux region but all across Europe.”

About Minitab

Minitab helps customers around the world leverage the power of data analysis to gain insights and make a significant impact on their organizations. By unlocking the value of data, Minitab enables organizations to improve performance, develop life changing innovations and meet their commitments of delivering high quality products and services and outstanding customer satisfaction.

For nearly 50 years, Minitab has helped companies and institutions to identify trends, solve problems and discover valuable insights in data by delivering a comprehensive and best-in-class suite of data analysis and process improvement solutions. Thousands of businesses and institutions worldwide use Minitab® Statistical Software, Minitab Model Ops®, Minitab Connect®, Real-Time SPC Powered by Minitab®, Salford Predictive Modeler®, Minitab Workspace®, Minitab Engage®, and the Minitab Education Hub™ to uncover flaws and opportunities in their processes and address them. Minitab also offers a team of highly trained data analytic experts and services to ensure that users get the most out of their analyses, enabling them to make better, faster and more accurate decisions. Minitab Solutions Analytics™ is Minitab’s proprietary integrated approach to providing software and services that enable organizations to make better decisions that drive business excellence.

To learn more about Minitab, visit www.minitab.com.