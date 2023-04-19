Portable Toilets Market Forecast to Surpass $25 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.9%

Ottawa, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Market Insights LLC, a leading market research company, has recently published a new report on the Global Portable Toilets Market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including market size, market dynamics, market trends, and competitive landscape.

According to the report, the global portable toilets market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2023-2030). The increasing demand for portable toilets in outdoor events, construction sites, and recreational activities is the major factor driving the market growth. Additionally, the rising awareness about the importance of sanitation and hygiene is also boosting market growth.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market by segmenting it based on product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into standard portable toilets, handicapped portable toilets, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into construction sites, outdoor events, recreational activities, and others. The report covers the market analysis of these segments in regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The report also provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the market. It includes the profiles of the leading companies operating in the market, including Thetford (U.S.), Satellite Industries (U.S.), PolyPortables (U.K.), Shorelink (U.K.), Armal Srl (U.S.), Sanitech (South Africa), ADCO Holdings Inc. (TOI & DIXI Group GmbH) (U.S.), PolyJohn Enterprises (U.S.), Camco Manufacturing, INC. (U.S), Blue Bowl Sanitation Inc. (U.S.), NuConcepts (U.S.), Formit Portable Toilets (Australia), Ace Portable Toilets (U.S.), Arkansas Portable Toilets (U.S.). The report covers their market shares, product portfolios, recent developments, and strategies.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also includes Porter's Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTEL analysis to provide a complete understanding of the market.

Market Overview:

The global portable toilets market was estimated at USD 13.60 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $25 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030. Portable toilets are commonly used in construction sites, outdoor events, and disaster relief efforts, where traditional restroom facilities are not available. They offer convenient and cost-effective temporary sanitation solutions. The market for portable toilets is highly competitive, with many local and global players.

Key Highlights:

Portable toilets provide temporary sanitation solutions for outdoor events, construction sites, and disaster relief efforts.



The portable toilet market is driven by increasing demand from the construction industry and the rising adoption of outdoor events.



Innovations in design, including increased sanitation features and environmentally-friendly options, are driving the market growth.



North America dominates the market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Regional Snapshot:

North America dominates the market, accounting for the largest share of revenue in 2022. This can be attributed to the presence of a large number of construction sites, outdoor events, and disaster relief efforts in the region.



Europe is the second-largest market, driven by the increasing number of outdoor events and growing demand from the construction industry.



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period due to increasing infrastructure development and growing demand from emerging economies.

Market Dynamics:

The portable toilet market is driven by several factors, including:

Increasing demand from the construction industry due to the rising number of construction sites globally.

Growing adoption for outdoor events such as festivals, concerts, and sports events.

Innovations in design, including increased sanitation features and environmentally-friendly options, are driving the market growth.

Restraints:

Limited awareness about the benefits of portable toilets in some regions.

Cultural barriers and resistance to using portable toilets in some societies.

Opportunities:

Increasing demand for portable toilets in emerging economies.

The growing trend towards environmentally-friendly options.

Challenges:

High initial investment and maintenance costs.

Lack of proper waste management infrastructure in some regions.

Recent Developments:

Manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative and eco-friendly portable toilets to meet the growing demand for environmentally sustainable options.

Some companies are also developing smart portable toilets that use technology to monitor usage and optimize maintenance.

Market Segmentation:

Portable Toilets Market by Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Handling/Lifting Moving Toilet Power/Trailer Mobile Toilet

Portable Toilets Market by Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Construction Sites

Factories

Public Places

Others (Healthcare, etc.)

Portable Toilets Market by Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America United States

Others Europe United Kingdom

Germany

Others Asia Pacific India

China

Others Central & South America Brazil

Others

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa

Others

