Perdue Farms CEO Randy Day Announces Retirement

Salisbury, Md., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perdue Farms, the 103-year-old, family-owned company and fourth-largest producer of chicken products in the United States, today announced the intention of Randy Day, CEO, to retire this summer. Day, who has worked at Perdue for more than 40 years, has served as CEO since 2017. He will remain in his current role to assist Kevin McAdams, COO and President, in the succession transition.

“I have spent my entire adult career at Perdue, and I love this company. After 43 years, I would like to spend more time with my wife, our children, and our six (soon to be seven!) wonderful grandchildren. I am looking forward to mentoring and transitioning Kevin over the next few months. We are confident that Kevin possesses qualities that align with our company’s values and vision to be the most trusted name in food and agricultural products,” said Day. “It has truly been an honor to lead Perdue Farms the past six years.”

“Randy has been instrumental to some of our company’s biggest initiatives in both agribusiness and food production and will be instrumental in the CEO succession plan as well. I am incredibly grateful to Randy for his more than 40 years of service at Perdue, especially for his leadership as CEO since 2017,” said Jim Perdue, Chairman of Perdue Farms. “His guidance was invaluable as we navigated the unprecedented and challenging COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

“I am honored to be succeeding Randy as CEO of Perdue Farms,” said Kevin McAdams, COO of Perdue Farms and President of Perdue Foods. “Perdue boasts an unmatched, committed team of associates and strong network of family farmers who are integral to the company’s ability to produce high-quality products that are trusted and recognized by consumers and customers nationwide. I am excited to lead this company in its second century of success.”

Day joined Perdue Farms in 1980 and has held various positions of increasing responsibility in Perdue Foods and Perdue AgriBusiness, before being named CEO in 2017. A native of the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Day received his Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Western Maryland College, earned a master’s degree in poultry nutrition from the University of Maryland at College Park, and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

McAdams joined Perdue in July of 2022. He has nearly 30 years of experience as a successful and trusted leader in the food and beverage industry with a proven track record of achieving profitable, sustainable growth and driving operational excellence. Prior to Perdue Farms, McAdams was President, North America (NA) of Jack Links protein snacks, a privately held, family-owned company. His previous senior positions include President, Schwan’s Consumer Brands, and President and COO of Pabst Brewing Company. Earlier in his career, he held operating roles with Mizkan, Red Bull North America, The Coca-Cola Company, and PepsiCo/Frito-Lay.

McAdams graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Arts in political science.

