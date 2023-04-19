Cologix Closes $195M CAD in Second Canadian Asset-Backed Securitization Transaction Since 2022

English French

DENVER, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix , North America’s leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced that it closed the issuance of $195 million CAD in secured notes through a private placement transaction with a syndicate of institutional investors on April 5, 2023. This transaction represents Cologix’s third successful asset-backed securitization since December 2021 and the company’s second securitization of its Canadian assets.



The new secured notes have a fixed interest rate and provide additional liquidity to expand capacity in Cologix’s ScalelogixSM and digital edge data center portfolio in the Canadian market, including Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver.

“These financings highlight that Cologix’s 12-year track record of strong asset performance and profitability and deep relationships across multiple capital markets provide stability and predictability, even in an escalating interest rate environment,” said Rachel Stack, Cologix’s Chief Financial Officer. “This transaction clearly validates investors’ confidence in our strategy to provide hyperscale and digital edge data centers with a robust interconnection ecosystem of 700+ networks, 350+ cloud providers and 30+ public cloud onramps as well as our ability to acquire and develop new facilities while delivering profitable results throughout our North American portfolio.”

This third securitization follows Cologix inaugural issuances in the United States for $1.13 billion USD in December 2021, and Canada for $883 million CAD in February 2022. These securitizations were collateralized by its data centers in the U.S. and Canada. With this third issuance, Cologix now has raised $1.07 billion CAD debt to support its Canadian data centers. Today’s announcement follows Cologix’s successful completion of a $3.0 billion equity recapitalization of the company in 2022.

TD Securities Inc. acted as Sole Structuring Agent and Active Bookrunning Manager on the transaction.

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides carrier- and cloud-neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate its customers’ businesses at the digital edge. For on-demand connectivity for scale and control, Cologix Access Marketplace provides fast, reliable, self-service provisioning. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montréal, New Jersey, Silicon Valley, Toronto or Vancouver visit Cologix or email . Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact for Cologix:

Krista Shepard

+1.720.739.5396

Krista.shepard@cologix.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5342ef7d-31a5-4869-9a60-f476a173c9db