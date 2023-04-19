Expanse Studios Announces Partnerships with Mr. Gamble and Bojoko

LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios has today revealed two new media partnership deals, one with the award-winning online casino bonus comparison site, Mr. Gamble, and the other with the renowned casino affiliate site, Bojoko.



These collaborations will offer players worldwide access to exclusive offers and the finest games developed by Expanse Studios while increasing exposure for both brands.

Mr. Gamble is a renowned casino comparison website, excelling in speed, reliability, relevancy, and exclusive bonuses. The platform is trusted by both brands and individuals, with a primary audience in English-speaking countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The platform is committed to player safety and brand responsibility, manually verifying operator licenses and fact-checking all published information.

Hyun Lee, Casino Expert at Mr. Gamble, said, "Expanse Studios is doing interesting things, and we look forward to expanding their verified profile on Mr. Gamble." The partnership with Mr. Gamble represents a significant step towards delivering tangible value in entertainment and offering engaging, high-quality gaming experiences to players.

Bojoko is a trusted source for players seeking the best casinos, providing honest reviews of online casinos and providers. With an easy-to-use search tool, Bojoko enables players to find their desired casinos based on specific criteria. Their comprehensive knowledge makes them an outstanding and one-of-a-kind guide for players searching for a casino, betting, or bingo site that meets their needs.

Christoffer Ødegården, Head of Casino at Bojoko, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration with Expanse Studios: "They have proven to be a genuinely innovative provider, and we are delighted to feature them on our site."

This partnership with will ensure that Expanse’s games are accessible to a wider audience, allowing players to discover our innovative portfolio and vision.

Expanse Studios in Brief

Integrated portfolio with Blue Ocean Gaming, Golden Matrix, and EveryMatrix aggregators.

Over 40 in-house RNG games developed in HTML5 technology, including slots, roulettes, table games, and turn-based strategies.

Advanced and fully customizable promotional tools, such as free Spins, multi-level progressive jackpots, and tournaments.

Accessible in a number of regions throughout Europe, South America and Africa, with support for a variety of languages and currencies

Corporate Communications and Queries

For more information, to make additional queries and appoint the meeting with the Studio’s team, contact:

Expanse Studios

Lyons Range 20, Office No. 3 Bisazza Street, SLM 1640, Sliema, Malta

www.expanse.studio

contact@expanse.studio

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c361b4e8-5978-46cc-8db9-6f612708fee3