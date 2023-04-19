GAUMONT: Statement of availability of 2022 Universal registration document

French English





Statement of availability of Universal registration document

Neuilly-sur-Seine, April 19, 2023

Filing of the 2022 Universal registration document

Gaumont announces that on April 19, 2023 it filed its 2022 Universal registration document to the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French financial markets authority).

The Universal registration document is available free of charge to the public at Gaumont's registered office, 30 avenue Charles de Gaulle, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, upon request and can also be consulted on the company's website (www.gaumont.com) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers website (www.amf-france.org).

