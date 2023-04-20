Ocugen to Present at Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology 2023 Annual Meeting

MALVERN, Pa., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines, today announced that the Company will present on its innovative modifier gene therapy platform, including OCU400 for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Leber congenital amaurosis, OCU410 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD), and OCU410ST for the treatment of Stargardt disease; along with OCU200, a novel biologic candidate to treat diabetic macular edema (DME), at The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2023 Annual Meeting in New Orleans from April 23-27, 2023.



“We are thrilled to share more detail on our unique modifier gene therapy platform, as well as our novel biologics ophthalmic product pipeline with the professional community at ARVO,” commented Arun Upadhyay, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research, Development and Medical at Ocugen. “It is especially exciting to be at ARVO just following positive preliminary safety and efficacy results from the Phase 1/2 trial of OCU400 for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa. We look forward to highlighting this most recent news along with the work we are doing across our ophthalmology portfolio to combat hard-to-treat blindness diseases affecting millions of patients globally,” Dr. Upadhyay concluded.

Poster Presentation:

Title: Modifier Gene Approach Using OCU410 for Dry AMD Therapy: One Gene—Multiple Targets

Authors: Dinesh Singh, Mohamed Nsaibia, Sree Kattala, Subechhya Neupane, Matthew Ritts, Arun Upadhyay

Presenter: Dinesh Singh, Associate Director, Discovery, Ocugen

Presentation Type/Number: Poster Session, 755-C0356

Location: Exhibit Hall

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Time: Noon – 1:45 p.m. CDT

Exhibitor Presentations (Exhibitor Education Lounge):

Title: Ocugen—OCU400—Modifier Gene Therapy for Treatment of Inherited Retinal Diseases: Retinitis Pigmentosa & Leber Congenital Amaurosis

Presenter: Arun Upadhyay, PhD, CSO and Head of Research, Development and Medical, Ocugen

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. CDT

Title: Ocugen—OCU410 & OCU410ST—Nuclear Receptor Gene RORA as a Potential Therapeutic for Dry AMD and Stargardt disease

Presenter: Dinesh Singh, Associate Director, Discovery, Ocugen

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. CDT

Title: Ocugen—OCU200—A Novel Biologic for the Treatment of DME, DR, and Wet AMD

Presenter: Pushpendra Singh, Director, Cell and Gene Therapy, Ocugen

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. CDT

About OCU400

OCU400 is the Company’s gene-agnostic modifier gene therapy product based on NHR gene, NR2E3. NR2E3 regulates diverse physiological functions within the retina—such as photoreceptor development and maintenance, metabolism, phototransduction, inflammation and cell survival networks. Through its drive functionality, OCU400 resets altered/affected cellular gene-networks and establishes homeostasis—a state of balance, which has potential to improve retinal health and function in patients with inherited retinal diseases. These diseases, combined, account for approximately 125,000 cases in the U.S.

About OCU410 and OCU410ST

OCU410 is a modifier gene therapy product candidate being developed for the treatment of dry AMD. OCU410 utilizes an AAV delivery platform for the retinal delivery of the RORA (RAR Related Orphan Receptor A) gene. Various genes associated with AMD are regulated by RORA. The RORA protein plays an important role in lipid metabolism and demonstrates an anti-inflammatory role, which we believe could be a potential therapeutic candidate for dry AMD based on in-vitro and in-vivo (animal model) studies. Using the same technology as OCU410, Ocugen plans to submit an IND for Stargardt disease, an orphan eye disease, in Q2 2023.

About OCU200

OCU200 is a novel fusion protein consisting of human transferrin linked to human tumstatin. It exerts anti-proliferative, anti-inflammatory, and anti-oxidative effects by selective targeting to the retinal and choroidal tissues. OCU200 potentially showcases better bioavailability and tissue penetrance than tumstatin alone due to transferrin and provides distinct MOA binding through αVβ3 integrin pathways that can potentially reduce the number of injections for patients. OCU200 can potentially be used for the treatment of DME, diabetic retinopathy, and wet age-related macular degeneration. These diseases, combined, account for approximately 10 million cases in the U.S.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patient’s lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

