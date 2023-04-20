IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market to Hit USD 12.14 Billion as Organizations are Looking for Ways to Reduce Their IT Costs and Optimize Spending | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market was valued at USD 6.60 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.91% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, ultimately reaching USD 12.14 billion.

Market Overview

IT Asset Management (ITAM) software is a type of technology solution that is designed to help organizations manage and optimize their IT assets, including hardware, software, and cloud-based resources. ITAM software typically provides a centralized platform for tracking and monitoring IT assets throughout their entire lifecycle, from procurement and deployment to maintenance, usage, and retirement.

Market Analysis

The IT Asset Management (ITAM) software market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to various factors that are driving the adoption of advanced technology and cost optimization strategies. One of the primary drivers of this growth is the need for organizations to improve their productivity by leveraging ITAM software to efficiently manage their IT assets. With the increasing use of digital technologies and the growing complexity of IT infrastructures, organizations are facing challenges in managing their IT assets effectively. ITAM software provides a centralized platform to manage hardware and software assets, enabling organizations to streamline their operations and improve their overall productivity.

Major Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report Are:

Dell Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

BMC Software Inc.

HP Inc.

ServiceNow Inc.

Oracle Corp

Flexera Software LLC

Ivanti

Aspera Technologies Inc.

Impact of Recession

The impact of the recession on the ITAM software market is complex and multifaceted and will depend on a range of factors including the severity and duration of the recession, the competitive landscape, and the specific needs and priorities of individual organizations. However, given the potential cost savings and efficiency benefits offered by ITAM software, it is likely that demand will remain relatively strong even in challenging economic times.

IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 6.60 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 12.14 Bn CAGR CAGR of 7.91% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Key Market Segmentation • By Type (Hardware and Software)

• By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premise)

• By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium and Large)

• By End-User Industry (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Government, Other End-user Industries) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Key Regional Developments

The North American region is a significant player in the IT Asset Management (ITAM) software market due to several factors that contribute to its growth and dominance in the industry. One of the key drivers of this growth is the high level of technological investment made by organizations in North America. These investments enable companies to leverage advanced technologies, such as ITAM software, to optimize their IT asset management practices and improve their overall operational efficiency. The North American region is also witnessing a significant shift towards cloud-based ITAM solutions, which provide organizations with the scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness required to manage their IT assets effectively.

Key Takeaway from IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market Study

The market is set to experience significant growth in the coming years, with the cloud segment poised to lead the way. ITAM software helps organizations manage their hardware and software assets effectively, providing visibility into their IT infrastructure and helping them optimize their technology investments.

The market is set to witness significant growth in the coming years, with the BFSI sector expected to emerge as a dominant segment in this market. The BFSI industry has been investing heavily in IT infrastructure to enhance their operational efficiency and provide better services to customers. As a result, they require robust ITAM solutions to manage their complex and diverse IT assets.

Recent Developments Related to IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market

Anglepoint, a leading software asset management (SAM) solutions provider, has announced its acquisition of Fisher, a well-known MSP in the SAM space. The merger is expected to boost Anglepoint's capabilities in managing and optimizing software licenses across multiple vendors and platforms.

Broadcom, a leading semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions provider, has recently announced its acquisition of VMware, a prominent cloud computing and virtualization software company. The deal is expected to enhance Broadcom's portfolio of software solutions and expand its market presence in the growing cloud-computing industry.

