Digital Signature Market to Cross USD 52.76 Billion by 2030 owing to Rising Adoption of Digital Transactions and Paperless Documentation across Various Industries | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per SNS Insider, the size of Digital Signature Market reached USD 5.17 billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 33.68% during the forecast period of 2023-2030, eventually reaching USD 52.76 billion.

Market Overview

Digital signatures are widely used in e-commerce, online banking, and other applications that require secure and trustworthy communication. They provide a way to verify the identity of the sender and the integrity of the message or document, which is essential for building trust and confidence in online transactions.

Market Analysis

One of the key factors contributing to the growth of the digital signature market is the rising usage of digital signatures to eradicate fraud. Traditional methods of document signing, such as ink signatures, can be easily forged or altered. However, with digital signatures, the process is much more secure, making it difficult for fraudsters to tamper with documents. Furthermore, the establishment of the government paperwork elimination act has contributed significantly to the growth of the market. This act mandates the use of electronic signatures for all federal government transactions, which has led to an increase in the adoption of digital signatures in government agencies.

Key Company Profiles Analysis Listed in this Report Are:

The major key players are Adobe., Identrust Inc., Ascertia, DocuSign, inc., Entrust Corporation, Thales Group, Lexmark International, inc., Rpost., Secured signing limited, Vasco data security international, inc. sectors.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has had a significant impact on various sectors of their economies, and the digital signature market is no exception. Despite these challenges, the market in both countries is expected to continue growing in the coming years. As more businesses and individuals embrace digital technologies, the demand for digital signature services is likely to increase.

Digital Signature Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 5.17 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 52.76 Billion CAGR CAGR of 33.68% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Digital Signature: Key Market Segmentation • By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services)

• By Deployment Model (On-premises and Cloud)

• By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises)

• By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Education, Human resource, IT & telecommunication, Government, Healthcare & life science, Real estate, Others) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Key Regional Developments

The digital signature market is witnessing substantial growth globally, and North America is poised to lead the way. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for secure and trustworthy transactions in the region. In addition, the widespread adoption of digital technology and the development of advanced authentication methods have contributed to the dominance of North America in this market. However, Europe is expected to catch up quickly in the coming years, owing to the rising demand for secure transactions, the implementation of new rules for electronic signatures, and the need for authenticating user identity in digital networks. The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to witness significant growth in the market, driven by the rapid development of the BFSI sector and the initiatives taken by various government organizations to enhance the use of digital technology.

Key Takeaway from Digital Signature Market Study

The market is witnessing substantial growth, and the software segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of digital signature software in various industries and the rising demand for secure and trustworthy transactions.

The on-premise segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing demand for secure and reliable digital signature solutions. On-premise digital signature solutions are preferred by industries like banking, healthcare, and government, where security is of utmost importance.

Recent Developments Related to Digital Signature Market

DocStribute, a leading provider of digital document management solutions, has recently announced the launch of a new product called dSign. This innovative solution is backed by distributed ledger technology (DLT) and is designed to offer a secure and reliable way to digitally sign documents.

A customer of Evrotrust, a company specializing in digital identification and electronic signatures, has recently acquired a stake in the company for €2.5 million. This move demonstrates the customer's confidence in Evrotrust's products and services, as well as their commitment to the digital transformation of their business.

