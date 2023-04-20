3D Metrology Market to Cross USD 19.69 Billion by 2030 as a Result of Increasing Integration of 3D Metrology Solutions with Industry 4.0 Technologies

Pune, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per SNS Insider, the 3D Metrology Market had a valuation of USD 9.5 billion in 2022, and is projected to expand to USD 19.69 billion by 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.

3D metrology involves the use of various techniques such as optical scanners, coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), laser trackers, structured light systems, and computed tomography (CT) scanning, among others. The data obtained through 3D metrology is used to create accurate 3D models of the object being measured, which can be analyzed for quality control, inspection, design, and reverse engineering purposes. This technology finds applications in various industries, including automotive, aerospace, medical, electronics, and consumer goods.

The 3D metrology market is witnessing a significant growth trend as a result of the increasing adoption of cloud computing services. Businesses across industries are striving to reduce operating costs and improve profit margins, and cloud storage presents an attractive solution by avoiding large capital investments in physical storage devices and servers. Manufacturing metrology, which has traditionally been used for quality control purposes, is facing limitations due to the growing demand for higher speed, accuracy, security, and flexibility. As a result, innovative manufacturing technologies, such as data-driven cloud computing services, are gaining popularity as a means of overcoming these limitations and meeting current requirements.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The long-term outlook for the market remains positive, with increasing adoption of 3D metrology technology across a range of industries and applications, such as quality control, inspection, design, and reverse engineering. Nonetheless, the geopolitical situation will be closely monitored by industry players, as it has the potential to disrupt the market dynamics and create new challenges for the industry in the coming years.

The 3D metrology market has witnessed significant growth, with North America being the major revenue contributor. This is primarily due to the presence of numerous automobile manufacturers such as Ford Motors, General Motors, and research institutes in this region, which have increased the demand for 3D metrology equipment. Additionally, the presence of large semiconductor corporations in North America has further fueled the growth of the market. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to record a healthy market growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the presence of major automotive giants in the region, such as Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda, among others.

Singapore-based startup Augmentus has unveiled its latest offering in the form of a 3D Scan & Plan Robotic Programming System. The system aims to simplify and accelerate the process of programming robots by using 3D scanning and planning technology. By integrating 3D scanning technology, the system allows users to capture and digitize physical objects and environments. The resulting 3D models can then be used to plan and simulate robot movements and tasks, streamlining the programming process.

ZEISS, the renowned German optics company, has announced its plan to acquire LENSO Sp. z o.o., a Poland-based manufacturer of high-quality industrial measurement and inspection systems. The acquisition is expected to strengthen ZEISS' portfolio in the field of quality assurance solutions and enable the company to expand its presence in the Eastern European market.

According to SNS Insider, the Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) segment is expected to take the lead in the market. This comes as no surprise, as CMMs are highly accurate measurement devices used extensively in manufacturing, aerospace, and other industries.

Recent market research has indicated that the quality control and inspection segment is expected to dominate the market. This is due to the increasing demand for high-quality and accurate products across various industries, including automotive, aerospace, and healthcare.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 9.5 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 19.69 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.7% From 2023 to 2030 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services)

• by Product (Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Video Measuring Machine (VMM), Form Measurement, Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS), Automated Optical Inspection)

• by Application (Quality Control & Inspection, Virtual Simulation, Reverse Engineering, Other)

• by End-User (Aerospace & Defence, Architecture & Construction, Semiconductors & Electronics, Heavy Machinery, Automotive, Medical, Energy & Power, Mining) Company Profiles Exact Metrology, 3D System Corp, Automated Precision, Creaform, Keyence, KLA-Tencor, Mitutoyo Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Applied Materials, 3D Digital Corp, GoM, Perceptron, Jenoptik, Nikon Corporation, FARO Technologies, Hexagon AB and Other players. Market Drivers • Research and Development.

• Advancement in Technology. Restraints • High cost for setting-up 3D Technology.

• Complicated process.





