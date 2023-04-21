Customer Experience Measuring, Monitoring & Improvement Course: Understanding All Aspects of Customer Service Leading to Satisfaction and Loyalty (Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago - May 15-16, 2023)

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Measuring, Monitoring & Improving the Customer Experience" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aim of this course is to develop the skills needed to improve understanding of all aspects of customer service leading to satisfaction and loyalty, particularly in disruptive markets in post-Covid19.
Yet more and more people demand quality, the service delivered, like the product purchased, must conform to the requirement of the customer but the quality of a service differs fundamentally from that of manufactured products, in the way it is produced, delivered, consumed and evaluated.
Unfortunately, service can be difficult to monitor and measure to ensure conformance to customer requirements: consider one type of service provided by many different service providers, delivered on different days to different customers with different expectations! This suggests that every service delivered could be unique, so how are we expected to deliver satisfaction to all of our customers, consistently and sustainably?
Measuring the level of satisfaction with a service is a complex process but, fundamentally, at the point of consumption it has two prime dimensions: one, the customer expectation of the service to be delivered and two, the perception of the customer experience once delivered. And, as you will have difficulty improving something you do not measure, finding a robust system for measuring customer expectations and their experience, is critical.
This includes: understanding what influences customers' expectations together with the perception of their experience; how and why gaps arise between customer expectations and the customer experience; how to close those gaps; how to use measuring tools and techniques to maintain an understanding of the customer experience; how to use tools to improve customer delivery processes and how to manage customer complaints at a strategic level.
Who Should Attend:
This course is designed for you if you work in customer services, customer relations, marketing, sales, service quality, client relations, collections, operations, complaints handling and customer support roles in all sectors of the economy, including: finance, retail, healthcare, e-commerce, service, transportation, manufacturing, IT, government departments, etc
Learning Objectives
By the end of the programme delegates will be able to:
- Outline the business case for developing a strategy for measuring, monitoring and improving the customer experience;
- Explain how to listen to the voice of the customer;
- Describe how to manage customer expectations;
- List the dimensions of customer service;
- Demonstrate an ability to analyse the causes of gaps that arise between customer expectations and customer experience;
- Develop strategies for closing the gaps between customer expectations and customer experience;
- Explain the impact of employee morale in delivering service excellence;
- Outline a strategy for managing customer complaints
Agenda:
Day One
Administration, introductions, course objectives and methods
The Business Case
- The business case for developing service excellence - potential
- impact on the bottom line
- The need to protect the organisation's reputation
The Voice of the Customer
- Exercise: Identifying all key stakeholders
- Review of exercise and consensus on definition of terms
- Exercise: Identifying the different levels of customer needs
- Using the Kano model to explore levels of customer needs
- The importance of understanding both customer expectations and customer experience
- Defining the Dimensions of Customer Service
- The RATER model
Managing Customer Expectations
- How customer expectations are generated
- Identifying the moments of truth
- The service delivery gap
Understand the gap between customer needs and expectations
- Exploring how customers perceive and evaluate a service experience
- Identifying the determinants of service quality
- Exercise: Using an Affinity Diagram to develop insights into the dimensions of service quality
- An outline of the research into service quality
- The Gap Analysis Model - identifying the potential gaps in your service delivery system
The Knowledge Gap - the gap between customer expectations and your understanding of customer expectations
- Exercise: Exploring potential reasons for the existence of a Knowledge Gap; Review of Exercise
- Common reasons for the existence of a Knowledge Gap
- Exercise: Exploring potential strategies for closing the Knowledge Gap; Review of Exercise
- Some common strategies for closing the Knowledge Gap
- Exercise: Developing a customer survey tool based on Gap Analysis; Review of Exercise
- How to use the Gap Analysis survey to develop a customer satisfaction index
- How to use a Mirror Survey to help understand employee understanding of customer expectations
- Key lessons to address the Knowledge Gap
- Short Case Studies
The Standards Gap - the gap between your understanding of customer expectations and the service standards that you set
- Exercise: Exploring potential reasons for the existence of a Standards Gap; Review of Exercise
- Common reasons for the existence of a Standards Gap
- Exercise: Exploring potential strategies for closing the Standards Gap; Review of Exercise
- Some common strategies for closing the Standards Gap
- Key lessons to address the Standards Gap
- Short Case Studies
Day Two
The Service Performance Gap - the gap between the service specification and the actual service delivered by customer-facing staff
- Exercise: Exploring potential reasons for the existence of a Service Performance Gap; Review of Exercise
- Reasons for the existence of a Service Performance Gap
- Exercise: Exploring potential strategies for closing the Service Performance Gap; Review of Exercise
- Common strategies for closing the Service Performance Gap
- The Human Side of the Enterprise -the relationship between employee satisfaction and customer satisfaction
- Different perspectives of motivation in the hierarchy
- Motivation and complexity of human performance
- Barriers to performance
- The causes of dysfunctional behaviour
- Theories of motivation: Maslow, Herzberg and McGregor
- Case Study: A different approach to employee compensation systems
- Measuring, monitoring and improving employee morale
- Measuring, monitoring and improving company culture
- Designing motivational jobs
- Key lessons to address the Service Performance Gap
- Short Case Studies
The Communications Gap - the gap between what you promise and the actual service delivered
- Exercise: Exploring potential reasons for the existence of a Communications Gap; Review of Exercise
- Reasons for the existence of a Communications Gap
- Exercise: Exploring potential strategies for closing the Communications Gap; Review of Exercise
- Common strategies for closing the Communications Gap
- Key lessons to address the Communications Gap
- Short Case Studies
Developing a strategic complaints management system
- The relationship between company complaints management and organisational reputation
- Exercise: Defining a customer complaint
- Review of exercise, developing consensus on definitions and exploring further opportunities for harvesting other customer feedback at the point of sale
- Exploring why customers complain and what the response they expect
- A strategic approach: Asking the "ultimate question"
- The Net Promoter Score
- Short Case Study: How to use complaints management to convert potential 'distractors' into loyal customers
- The benefits of creating loyal customers
- Corporate policies contributing to a failure to create loyalty
- Developing an effective complaints management strategy
- Case Study: Best practise?
- Short Case Study: Using Pareto Analysis to dramatically reduce customer complaints
- The changing face of complaints - the impact of social media
- Case Study: World Class Customer Service
- Action Planning: Exploring how to transfer learning to the workplace
