Customer Experience Measuring, Monitoring & Improvement Course: Understanding All Aspects of Customer Service Leading to Satisfaction and Loyalty (Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago - May 15-16, 2023)

The aim of this course is to develop the skills needed to improve understanding of all aspects of customer service leading to satisfaction and loyalty, particularly in disruptive markets in post-Covid19.

Yet more and more people demand quality, the service delivered, like the product purchased, must conform to the requirement of the customer but the quality of a service differs fundamentally from that of manufactured products, in the way it is produced, delivered, consumed and evaluated.

Unfortunately, service can be difficult to monitor and measure to ensure conformance to customer requirements: consider one type of service provided by many different service providers, delivered on different days to different customers with different expectations! This suggests that every service delivered could be unique, so how are we expected to deliver satisfaction to all of our customers, consistently and sustainably?

Measuring the level of satisfaction with a service is a complex process but, fundamentally, at the point of consumption it has two prime dimensions: one, the customer expectation of the service to be delivered and two, the perception of the customer experience once delivered. And, as you will have difficulty improving something you do not measure, finding a robust system for measuring customer expectations and their experience, is critical.

This includes: understanding what influences customers' expectations together with the perception of their experience; how and why gaps arise between customer expectations and the customer experience; how to close those gaps; how to use measuring tools and techniques to maintain an understanding of the customer experience; how to use tools to improve customer delivery processes and how to manage customer complaints at a strategic level.

Who Should Attend:

This course is designed for you if you work in customer services, customer relations, marketing, sales, service quality, client relations, collections, operations, complaints handling and customer support roles in all sectors of the economy, including: finance, retail, healthcare, e-commerce, service, transportation, manufacturing, IT, government departments, etc

Learning Objectives

By the end of the programme delegates will be able to:

Outline the business case for developing a strategy for measuring, monitoring and improving the customer experience;

Explain how to listen to the voice of the customer;

Describe how to manage customer expectations;

List the dimensions of customer service;

Demonstrate an ability to analyse the causes of gaps that arise between customer expectations and customer experience;

Develop strategies for closing the gaps between customer expectations and customer experience;

Explain the impact of employee morale in delivering service excellence;

Outline a strategy for managing customer complaints

Agenda:

Day One

Administration, introductions, course objectives and methods

The Business Case

The business case for developing service excellence - potential

impact on the bottom line

The need to protect the organisation's reputation

The Voice of the Customer

Exercise: Identifying all key stakeholders

Review of exercise and consensus on definition of terms

Exercise: Identifying the different levels of customer needs

Using the Kano model to explore levels of customer needs

The importance of understanding both customer expectations and customer experience

Defining the Dimensions of Customer Service

The RATER model

Managing Customer Expectations

How customer expectations are generated

Identifying the moments of truth

The service delivery gap

Understand the gap between customer needs and expectations

Exploring how customers perceive and evaluate a service experience

Identifying the determinants of service quality

Exercise: Using an Affinity Diagram to develop insights into the dimensions of service quality

An outline of the research into service quality

The Gap Analysis Model - identifying the potential gaps in your service delivery system

The Knowledge Gap - the gap between customer expectations and your understanding of customer expectations

Exercise: Exploring potential reasons for the existence of a Knowledge Gap; Review of Exercise

Common reasons for the existence of a Knowledge Gap

Exercise: Exploring potential strategies for closing the Knowledge Gap; Review of Exercise

Some common strategies for closing the Knowledge Gap

Exercise: Developing a customer survey tool based on Gap Analysis; Review of Exercise

How to use the Gap Analysis survey to develop a customer satisfaction index

How to use a Mirror Survey to help understand employee understanding of customer expectations

Key lessons to address the Knowledge Gap

Short Case Studies

The Standards Gap - the gap between your understanding of customer expectations and the service standards that you set

Exercise: Exploring potential reasons for the existence of a Standards Gap; Review of Exercise

Common reasons for the existence of a Standards Gap

Exercise: Exploring potential strategies for closing the Standards Gap; Review of Exercise

Some common strategies for closing the Standards Gap

Key lessons to address the Standards Gap

Short Case Studies

Day Two

The Service Performance Gap - the gap between the service specification and the actual service delivered by customer-facing staff

Exercise: Exploring potential reasons for the existence of a Service Performance Gap; Review of Exercise

Reasons for the existence of a Service Performance Gap

Exercise: Exploring potential strategies for closing the Service Performance Gap; Review of Exercise

Common strategies for closing the Service Performance Gap

The Human Side of the Enterprise -the relationship between employee satisfaction and customer satisfaction

Different perspectives of motivation in the hierarchy

Motivation and complexity of human performance

Barriers to performance

The causes of dysfunctional behaviour

Theories of motivation: Maslow, Herzberg and McGregor

Case Study: A different approach to employee compensation systems

Measuring, monitoring and improving employee morale

Measuring, monitoring and improving company culture

Designing motivational jobs

Key lessons to address the Service Performance Gap

Short Case Studies

The Communications Gap - the gap between what you promise and the actual service delivered

Exercise: Exploring potential reasons for the existence of a Communications Gap; Review of Exercise

Reasons for the existence of a Communications Gap

Exercise: Exploring potential strategies for closing the Communications Gap; Review of Exercise

Common strategies for closing the Communications Gap

Key lessons to address the Communications Gap

Short Case Studies

Developing a strategic complaints management system

The relationship between company complaints management and organisational reputation

Exercise: Defining a customer complaint

Review of exercise, developing consensus on definitions and exploring further opportunities for harvesting other customer feedback at the point of sale

Exploring why customers complain and what the response they expect

A strategic approach: Asking the "ultimate question"

The Net Promoter Score

Short Case Study: How to use complaints management to convert potential 'distractors' into loyal customers

The benefits of creating loyal customers

Corporate policies contributing to a failure to create loyalty

Developing an effective complaints management strategy

Case Study: Best practise?

Short Case Study: Using Pareto Analysis to dramatically reduce customer complaints

The changing face of complaints - the impact of social media

Case Study: World Class Customer Service

Action Planning: Exploring how to transfer learning to the workplace

