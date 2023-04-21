Call Control (PBX-IP PBX) Market to Cross USD 202.69 Billion by 2030 Driven by Rising Trend of Remote Work and Need for Seamless Communication among Employees | By SNS Insider

Pune, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNS Insider reported that the Call Control (Pbx-Ip Pbx) Market had a value of USD 34.66 billion in 2022, with a projected growth to USD 202.69 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.7% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.

Call control refers to the software and hardware systems that enable the management of telephone calls within an organization. PBX, or private branch exchange, is a traditional call control technology that uses physical equipment to manage phone lines and direct incoming and outgoing calls. On the other hand, IP PBX, or internet protocol private branch exchange, is a more modern version that utilizes internet protocol networks to handle voice and data communications.

The global call control (PBX-IP PBX) market is experiencing significant growth due to various factors, such as the increasing deployment of 5G technology and the rising trend of bringing one's own device to work. This trend has led to an increase in the demand for PBX and IP PBX systems, which are essential for effective call control and management.

Furthermore, the market is also being driven by the availability of multi-featured product offerings, which are highly sought after by businesses of all sizes. These products offer a wide range of features and functionalities, such as call routing, call queuing, call recording, and voicemail, among others.

While a recession may have some impact on the call control (PBX-IP PBX) market, the growing importance of communication technologies in modern business operations and the current trend towards digital communication could potentially mitigate the effects of any downturn.

The call control (PBX-IP PBX) market is experiencing substantial growth globally, and North America is leading the charge. The region has held the largest revenue share, and it is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. Within North America, the United States has accounted for the most significant share of the market, owing to its advanced technological infrastructure and the high adoption of new technologies by businesses. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region's growing economies and rising disposable income levels are also contributing to the market's growth.

The TDM extension segment is expected to maintain its dominance due to several factors. Firstly, many organizations have invested significantly in TDM-based PBX systems, and the cost of upgrading to IP PBX systems may be prohibitive for them. Secondly, TDM extensions are known for their reliability, stability, and high-quality voice transmission, which makes them an ideal choice for many organizations.

The industrial segment is expected to capture a high share in the market during the forecast period. The industrial sector includes manufacturing, construction, energy, and other heavy industries, which require efficient communication systems for their day-to-day operations.

Microsoft Teams has recently partnered with several companies to enhance its phone system capabilities, offering users an even more comprehensive communication experience. These partnerships will allow for seamless integration of third-party tools into the Teams platform, providing additional functionality and expanding the reach of the platform.

Kelwaram, a leading provider of IT solutions and services, has recently partnered with Panasonic to offer a comprehensive systems solution to businesses. The partnership aims to bring together the strengths of both companies to create a powerful, efficient, and customizable system that meets the specific needs of businesses across various industries.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 34.66 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 202.69 Billion CAGR CAGR of 24.7% From 2023 to 2030 Key Segments • By Product (Tdm Extensions, Ip Extensions)

• By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Others) Regional Analysis North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,

Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,

China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The

Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa,

Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Company Profiles Cisco Systems, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, NEC Corporation, Polycom LLC, ERGOMAN GmbH, Telus, Panasonic, Call Control LLC, EIL Global and Voxter. Market Drivers • Leading vendors are facilitating features to organisations and pursuing a variety of business expansion strategies.

• Enterprise mobility and flexibility, as well as cloud-based communication PBX.

