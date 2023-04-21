Heilind Electronics to Exhibit at Del Mar Electronics & Manufacturing Show (DMEMS) in San Diego, CA.

WILMINGTON, MA, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, will showcase its interconnects, electromechanical products, and sensors at DMEMS – a premier two-day electronics industry event. At the show, Heilind will feature a variety of switches, cable glands, wire protection devices, and interconnect products from leading manufacturers, including ITT Cannon and TE Connectivity.

"The Heilind team is looking forward to meeting with customers and suppliers at DMEMS as well as introducing a new audience to our capabilities as a distributor," said Alan Clapp, SVP at Heilind Electronics. "Heilind values customer relationships and delivers a wide range of interconnect solutions from the biggest names in the electronics industry.", Clapp continues.

The show is being held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in San Diego, CA, from April 26 through April 27—Meet Heilind's electronics experts at booth #471 throughout the show.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

Attachment