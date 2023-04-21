GHD commits to set net-zero targets

TORONTO, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global professional services company GHD has expanded its sustainability agenda by announcing a commitment to set net-zero greenhouse gas emissions targets through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). In the coming months, GHD will work with SBTi to set a net-zero science-based target, as well as near-term science-based targets, to reduce its value chain emissions in alignment with 1.5°C pathways.



SBTi, a collaboration between the UN Global Compact, CDP, World Resources Institute and World Wide Fund for Nature, is the leading global standard for setting ambitious corporate emissions reduction targets based on the latest climate science.

Ashley Wright, GHD’s CEO, says, “GHD’s commitment to sustainability is fundamentally aligned to our company’s purpose: that together with our clients, we create lasting community benefit. Two years ago, as part of our commitment to sustainability, we publicly announced a target to be carbon neutral by 2025. Whilst we are on track to achieve carbon neutrality for our scope 1 and scope 2 emissions this year, the pressing need to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels demands much more significant emissions reductions than what is required to be carbon neutral. So, in commemoration of Earth Day and its global theme to invest in our planet, it is time that that we move to a greater commitment through SBTi.”

James Viray, GHD’s Global Sustainability Leader, says, “By joining SBTi, we are committing to set science-based net-zero targets for our scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, which include emissions from our operations and supply chain. This commitment complements a wide range of other streams of work to drive environmental and social performance in our client projects, service offerings and our approach to procurement.”

