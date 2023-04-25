ADAS Market worth $65.1 billion by 2030 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADAS Market is projected to grow from USD 30.9 billion in 2022 to USD 65.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.7%, during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Browse in-depth TOC on "ADAS Market"

456 – Tables

95 – Figures

492 – Pages.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id= 1201

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2022: USD 30.9 Billion Projected to reach 2030: USD 65.1 Billion CAGR: 9.7% Base Year Considered: 2021 Forecast Period: 2022-2030 Largest Market: Asia Pacific Region Covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World Segments Covered: System, Component, Offering, Electric Vehicle, Level of Autonomy, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Class, Sales Channel, and Region Companies Covered: Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Magna International (Canada), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), and Denso (Japan)

A total of 25 major company profiles were covered and provided.



Factors such as increasing concern for road safety, efficient R&D for ADAS component design and government mandates for vehicle safety will drive the market for ADAS systems in the coming years. The growing demand for advanced driving features in automobiles is supported by a wide network coverage of 5G connectivity and the installation of IoT devices in premium sedans and SUVs. Even budget segment vehicles are expected to have ADAS systems installed in the coming years, as per the regulations by countries in Europe and some other countries such as Japan, South Korea, China and the US.

Government Requirements and Automaker Investments Are Driving a Promising Market for ADAS Systems in Passenger Cars

Passenger cars comprise sedans, hatchbacks, station wagons, sports utility vehicles (SUVs), multi-utility vehicles (MUVs), and vans. This is the most promising segment and largest market for ADAS due to the growing demand for safer and more comfortable vehicles. Governments in developed and developing countries are planning to mandate ADAS systems in passenger cars. For instance, the European Union has extended the scope of mandating ADAS systems such as AEB and LDW in passenger cars. This mandate has made it compulsory for automakers to provide certain ADAS features in the region from July 2022. Countries such as South Korea have also planned to mandate AEB and LDW systems for all new passenger vehicles since 2019. OEMs such as Toyota, Tesla, Ford, Mercedes, BMW, Jaguar, and General Motors widely invest in developing ADAS systems for developing autonomous vehicles. Toyota for instance, partnered with ZF and Mobileye to develop ADAS solutions in 2021. Similarly, GM partnered with MENNDL in 2021 to develop ADAS solutions for its vehicles. Further, companies such as Continental, ZF, and Bosch are developing new ADAS solutions for low-priced cars. For instance, on November 2022, Continental announced plans to develop ADAS systems for entry-level cars in India. Thus, the growing trend of autonomous cars will boost the demand for ADAS solutions during the forecast period.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id= 1201

Radar Sensors' Predominance in the ADAS Market: Benefits Over Cameras and a Shift Towards 77 GHz Radars

Radar (radio detection and ranging) technology transmits strong radio waves and receives waves reflected from objects. Sensors then use these waves to calculate the echo time or detect the object. Pulse-doppler radar is the most widely used variant of radar sensors in present ADAS. It sends short pulses of radio energy and concurrently listens for the echo from objects using the same antenna. Its major advantage is that it can be used for long- and short-distance ranges. Radar is not vulnerable to adverse weather and lighting conditions, unlike cameras. Growing safety awareness and the increasing number of accidents majorly drive the growth of the ADAS market, resulting in more demand for radar sensors in North America. The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) have restricted the usage of 24 GHz radars in 5 GHz bandwidth. The 24 GHz frequency range will not be available in the ultrawideband (UWB) beyond 2022. Major OEMs and tier 1 auto component manufacturers are shifting to long-range 77 GHz radars for better reliability and compliance with regulations. This is expected to drive the demand for radar sensors in the ADAS market.

Asia Pacific ADAS Market: Dominated by China, South Korea, and Japan with Growing Developments in Advanced Technologies

China, South Korea, and Japan account for the largest share of the ADAS market in the Asia Pacific region. The market growth in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the high vehicle production and increased use of advanced electronics in Japan, South Korea, and China. The governments of these countries have recognized the growth potential of the automotive industry and have consequently undertaken various initiatives to encourage major OEMs to enter their domestic markets. Several European and American automobile manufacturers, such as Volkswagen (Germany), Mercedes Benz (Germany), and General Motors (US), have shifted their production plants to developing countries. Major ADAS solution providers such as Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), and Denso (Japan) have production facilities across the region. The region saw significant developments in ADAS market in the past few years. In Japan, Toyota launched a new ADAS system called “Guardian” in 2022, which uses a combination of cameras, lidar, and radar to enhance the driver’s awareness of their surroundings and assist with steering and braking. Similarly, in China, Baidu announced the completion of the first public road test of its autonomous driving system, Apollo, in Beijing. The test involved a fleet of vehicles equipped with the company’s “Apollo Pilot” system, using a combination of cameras, lidar, and radar for perception and a high-definition map for localization. Further, in South Korea, Hyundai announced that it had developed a new “SmartSense” ADAS system that uses cameras and radar to assist with lane keeping, forward collision avoidance, and adaptive cruise control. The system will be available on the company’s new vehicles.

Key Market Players:

The ADAS Market is dominated by established players such as Robert Bosch (Germany), Denso (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), Magna International (US), and ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), among others. These companies provide ADAS components to global OEMs. These companies have set up R&D infrastructure and offer best-in-class products to their customers.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1201

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Bus Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Automotive Engineering Services Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Automotive LiDAR Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Automotive Safety System Market - Global Forecast to 2025