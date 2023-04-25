Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Highlights Importance of ABCs of Water Safety During National Water Safety Month

Mesa, Ariz., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, the largest international swim school franchise, is sounding the alarm on drowning prevention and calling all families to commit to the ABCs of Water Safety as May kicks off National Water Safety Month.

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, drowning is the No. 1 cause of death for children one to four years old and the second leading cause for children five to 14. Aqua-Tots is dedicated to educating families worldwide about the three essential, easy steps to prevent drowning tragedies and ensure that children stay safe during the summer months.

“Drowning is a preventable tragedy that devastates far too many families each year,” said Craig Wright, CEO of Aqua-Tots Swim Schools. “By teaching the ABCs of Water Safety, we can help create an environment where every child can enjoy a safe and fun-filled summer.”

Easy to remember, the ABCs of Water Safety can be viewed in a 60-second video or 90-second video and stand for:

Adult Supervision: It is vital that parents stay within an arm’s reach of non-swimmers. Additionally, they must remain focused on older swimmers and avoid distractions such as phones, reading materials and friends.

It is vital that parents stay within an arm’s reach of non-swimmers. Additionally, they must remain focused on older swimmers and avoid distractions such as phones, reading materials and friends. Barriers: Backyard pools should have enclosed fencing with self-latching gates and locks. Additionally, families should put away pool toys when no longer in use to ensure that small children don’t reach for them and fall in. According to The Consumer Product Safety Commission, 69% of children younger than five were not expected to be at or in the pool at the time of a drowning incident.

Backyard pools should have enclosed fencing with self-latching gates and locks. Additionally, families should put away pool toys when no longer in use to ensure that small children don’t reach for them and fall in. According to The Consumer Product Safety Commission, 69% of children younger than five were not expected to be at or in the pool at the time of a drowning incident. Classes: Children as young as four months old should be enrolled in a consistent, year-round swim program until they become safe and confident swimmers. In fact, participation in formal swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children one to four years old, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools has been the leader in swimming instruction since 1991, offering year-round, indoor swim classes for children four months to 12 years old. Our program includes the highly sought after Parent & Tot (four to 30 months old) swim classes, group swim lessons for independent children, convenient schedules and flexible make-up lessons. Families are encouraged to enroll before classes fill up for summer at their nearest Aqua-Tots, located in 133 communities in 14 countries.

To learn more about swim lessons at Aqua-Tots, visit aqua-tots.com.

