Empowering Kids Worldwide: Aqua-Tots Expands in Saudi Arabia

Phoenix, AZ, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in the vibrant Hittin neighborhood of Riyadh. With this addition, Aqua-Tots now operates six schools across Saudi Arabia, furthering the company’s mission to make swim education accessible and effective for children worldwide.

Founded in Phoenix, Arizona in 1991 by Ron and Jane Sciarro, Aqua-Tots was created to make high-quality swim instruction available to families of all backgrounds. The company grew rapidly, and in 2005, Paul and Heather Preston joined the Sciarros to introduce a revolutionary indoor swim school model that allows children to learn year-round in a safe, controlled environment. Today, Aqua-Tots delivers millions of lessons each year, giving children of all ages and abilities the confidence and skills to thrive in and around water.

“As we expand into new communities around the world, every school strengthens our mission to teach children skills that can truly save lives,” said Craig Wright, CEO of Aqua-Tots Swim School. “We are thrilled to open our doors in Hittin and to partner with families there, helping children gain confidence, independence, and lifelong safety around water.”



While Saudi Arabia is experiencing a growing interest in water safety and swim education, families in communities like Hittin have limited access to structured swim programs designed specifically for young children. Aqua-Tots Riyadh Hittin aims to bridge that gap by offering a safe, welcoming and family-centered environment for young learners. Through small class sizes, flexible scheduling and programs tailored to a range of abilities, the school makes year-round swim education accessible for parents seeking high-quality instruction close to home.

Children ages four months to 12 years, at all skill levels, can enroll in 30-minute lessons. With class sizes ranging from one to four students per instructor, Aqua-Tots ensures individualized attention. Programs include regular lessons, Swim Club, Swim Team, adaptive lessons, and Fast Track options, all designed to meet each child’s unique needs and goals.

Owned by Bader Al Saud and Mohammad Al Sharyoufi, who together own five Aqua-Tots Swim School locations across Saudi Arabia, Aqua-Tots Riyadh Hittin brings proven operational expertise and a strong commitment to expanding high-quality swim education throughout the Middle East. The 570.24-square-meter facility features an expansive glass viewing area, signature red seating and a fully equipped vanity space for pre- and post-class preparation. Conveniently located at 2405 King Khalid Rd, near the intersection of Highways 80 and 535, the school offers easy access for families in Hittin and neighboring communities.

Families are invited to visit Aqua-Tots Riyadh Hittin during business hours for tours and program information. Enrollment is now open for children of all abilities and can be completed in person, online, or by calling 920010310. For more information, follow Aqua-Tots Riyadh Hittin on Facebook and Instagram or visit aqua-tots.com/riyadh-hittin.

###

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur’s Top 10 Children's Franchises of 2025, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 175 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise.com. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

Attachment