Aqua-Tots Swim School to Make a Splash in Strongsville This Winter

Strongsville, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, is preparing to open its newest location in Strongsville later this winter. This will mark the eighth Aqua-Tots Swim School in Ohio, continuing the brand’s mission to teach children everywhere how to become safe and confident swimmers for life.

For more than 30 years, Aqua-Tots has been a trusted name in swim education, offering a proven curriculum designed to help children of all abilities learn, grow, and thrive in the water. Today, the brand serves families in 14 countries, providing a welcoming environment where safety, consistency, and fun come together.

Once open, Aqua-Tots Strongsville will offer swim lessons for children four months to 12 years old, with classes available six days a week to fit a variety of family schedules. Each small group class is limited to four students, ensuring every child receives the attention and encouragement they need from caring, certified instructors.

Franchise Owner Catharine Boyle is no stranger to the Aqua-Tots family—or to helping children grow through swimming. With a background as a swim instructor, lifeguard and longtime Aqua-Tots team member, Boyle has seen firsthand how swim lessons can transform confidence both in and out of the pool.

“For me, this is more than just teaching swim strokes,” said Boyle. “It’s about helping families feel secure and giving children the confidence that stays with them long after they leave the water. I’ve witnessed the joy that comes when a child learns to trust themselves, and I can’t wait to bring that to families here in Strongsville.”

Families can begin reserving their spot today in advance of the grand opening and take advantage of a special pre-opening promotion of four free swim lessons with enrollment. Once open, the Aqua-Tots Strongsville team looks forward to welcoming families to explore the new facility, meet the staff and learn more about the school’s year-round programs.

To learn more about swim lessons at this location or to enroll, visit aqua-tots.com/strongsville, email strongsvilleinfo@aqua-tots.com or call 440-334-5447. For more details, follow Aqua-Tots Strongsville’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.

###

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 10 Children’s Franchises of 2025, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 175 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise.com. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.