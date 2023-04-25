Security Compass and Carahsoft Partner to Provide Application Security Solutions to the Public Sector

TORONTO and RESTON, Va., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Compass, the Security by Design Company and a pioneer in application security, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Security Compass’ Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s industry-leading SD Elements platform and Security Compass Application Security Training available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) contracts.



SD Elements, the Security Compass flagship product, helps organizations accelerate software time to market and reduce cyber risks by taking an automated, developer-centric approach to threat modeling, secure development, and compliance. Security Compass Application Security Training provides best practice, role-based, accredited learning solutions for compliance, secure coding, and deployment that accelerate compliance and empower application security and software development teams to build and release secure products faster.

“We are thrilled to partner with Carahsoft and its reseller partners to leverage their connection to Public Sector markets and their unmatched expertise in sales, marketing, contracts and procurement services,” said Leslie Lorenco, Vice President, Global Channel Sales at Security Compass. “Carahsoft is an effective leader in Public Sector technology distribution, and we look forward to working with them and their reseller partners to help Government agencies streamline operations and proactively manage their cybersecurity risk.”

The SD Elements platform enables rapid authority to operate (ATO) and continuous authority to operate (cATO) in DevSecOps environments by automating the identification, tracking, dissemination, and management of controls that map to U.S. Federal Government security and privacy controls, including NIST RMF, NIST 800-53, FedRAMP, and more. SD Elements ensures software built or modified for U.S. Federal Government agencies complies with security and privacy standards and regulations, allowing Government agencies to release software rapidly, at scale.

“The partnership with Security Compass enables Government agencies to streamline the delivery of secure software and implement continuous compliance,” said Evan Slack, Sales Director for Emerging Cloud and Virtualization Technologies at Carahsoft. “We look forward with Security Compass and our reseller partners to help DevOps teams automate security, risk and compliance processes within the software development lifecycle and accelerate the time to market.”

Security Compass’ software and services are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, and NCPA Contract NCPA01-86. For more information, contact the Security Compass team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8585 or SecurityCompass@carahsoft.com.

The dedicated Cybersecurity team at Carahsoft specializes in providing Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare organizations with the security solutions to safeguard their cyber ecosystem. To learn more about Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions, visit www.carahsoft.com/solve/cybersecurity.

About Security Compass

Security Compass is a leading cybersecurity company that was founded in 2004 by a team of experienced penetration testers and security professionals. With a strong commitment to developing secure applications, Security Compass has become a pioneer in the application security industry.

The company’s Security by Design philosophy ensures that systems are built with security in mind from the very beginning of the development process. By integrating with existing DevSecOps tools and workflows, Security Compass enables organizations to shift left and build secure applications that are protected against potential cyber threats. In addition to its security solutions, Security Compass is also a trusted provider of Application Security Training. The company offers a full suite of on-demand, role-based courses covering various programming languages, cloud solutions, and IaC tools. Security Compass aims to create a culture of secure development and help reduce cyber risks by educating individuals and organizations on best practices in application security.

Security Compass is trusted by leading financial and technology organizations, the U.S. Department of Defense, government agencies, and renowned global brands across multiple industries. Its flagship product, SD Elements, is an automated, developer-centric approach to threat modeling, secure development, and compliance. It helps organizations accelerate their software time-to-market while reducing cyber risks.

Security Compass is dedicated to helping organizations build secure applications and empowering individuals to do the same.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

