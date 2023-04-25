31 Days of Action During Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month

Washington, D.C., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) is honoring Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month this May with 31 days of action designed to raise awareness and help improve the quality of life for people with asthma and allergies.

“Every May, we call attention to the over 100 million people in the U.S. with asthma or allergies – many have both – by encouraging action to save and improve lives,” said Melanie Carver, chief mission officer for AAFA. “This means continuing to push for improved access to health care, clean air, and safe food. Our 31 days of action are designed to bring awareness to these conditions and give people with asthma and allergies concrete steps to manage their disease.”

Highlights of AAFA’s 31 Days of Action include:

May 1: The month begins with AIR QUALITY AWARENESS WEEK. Climate change is a threat to public health. Everyone is at risk, but some populations are at greater risk. Learn more in the Spotlight: Climate Change and Allergies from AAFA’s Allergy Capitals Report.

May 2: WORLD ASTHMA DAY! This year’s global theme is “Asthma Care for All.” AAFA will be releasing a major announcement about its Health Equity Advancement and Leadership (HEAL) initiative. Stay tuned for more details.

This year’s global theme is “Asthma Care for All.” AAFA will be releasing a major announcement about its Health Equity Advancement and Leadership (HEAL) initiative. Stay tuned for more details. May 9: LOCAL ADVOCACY DAY: Asthma and allergies are greatly influenced by where someone lives. People who have affordable and accessible health care, clean air, and economic stability have a greater chance of managing and controlling their asthma. AAFA will issue an action alert to help advocates contact their local elected officials on this day

Asthma and allergies are greatly influenced by where someone lives. People who have affordable and accessible health care, clean air, and economic stability have a greater chance of managing and controlling their asthma. AAFA will issue an action alert to help advocates contact their local elected officials on this day May 11: Sign up to take one of AAFA’s online classes. AAFA offers continuing education opportunities (CME/CEU) for health care providers, nurses, and respiratory therapists.

May 14: FOOD ALLERGY AWARENESS WEEK and NATIONAL EOSINOPHIL AWARENESS WEEK begin! Visit the Kids With Food Allergies website for fact sheets, images, and activities.

and begin! Visit the Kids With Food Allergies website for fact sheets, images, and activities. May 18 : Tune in for an Instagram Live at 8 p.m. ET with Kids With Food Allergies (@kidswithfoodallergies) and The Allergy Chef (@theallergychef) for cooking demos and to learn more about cooking free of food allergens on a budget.

: Tune in for an Instagram Live at 8 p.m. ET with Kids With Food Allergies (@kidswithfoodallergies) and The Allergy Chef (@theallergychef) for cooking demos and to learn more about cooking free of food allergens on a budget. May 25 : Join AAFA’s webinar: “Myths and Misconceptions of Asthma and Climate Change.”

: Join AAFA’s webinar: “Myths and Misconceptions of Asthma and Climate Change.” May 30: Join AAFA’s asthma and allergy support community and our food allergy community and opt-in to get involved in advocacy, research, or become a patient spokesperson.

For a full list of activities and actions advocates can take, visit our website.

For additional resources, download and share our fact sheets on asthma (PDF), allergy (PDF), and food allergy (PDF) or our shareable images throughout the month.

“With spring allergy season in full swing, the month of May is a time to raise awareness of asthma and allergies and focus on solutions for people with these conditions,” said Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of AAFA. “It is highly likely that someone you know has some form of chronic allergic disease. With over one in three people in the U.S. suffering from allergic disease, it’s important for everyone to understand ways to address these conditions. AAFA is committed to calling attention to and providing help for the challenges faced by people in the U.S. with asthma and allergies.”

About the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America

AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies and related conditions through research, education, advocacy, and support. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of local chapters and affiliated support groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the only asthma and allergy patient advocacy group that is certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit: aafa.org and kidswithfoodallergies.org

