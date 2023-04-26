Oddo BHF initiates coverage of Sidetrade

French English

Global AI-powered Order-to-Cash platform, Sidetrade , announced an agreement with the pan-European broker and investment bank Oddo BHF to strengthen its visibility on international stock markets.



Oddo BHF initiated coverage of Sidetrade with an ‘Outperform’ rating and a target price of EUR 188 based on 1/a qualitative positioning in a buoyant context for Order-to-Cash solutions, 2/its recognized Cloud/SaaS technology, 3/a solid business model, and 4/the means to meet its ambitions of joining the 'Centaur' club further out.

Oddo BHF’s report, titled ‘It always pays off in the end’, is available from Oddo BHF or on:

https://www.sidetrade.com/company/investors/ .

Matthias Desmarais, Head of Equities, Oddo BHF Corporates & Markets, commented: "We are delighted to support Sidetrade in its stockmarket adventure. Its history resonates with the DNA of the ODDO BHF Group, and its positioning is perfectly in line with our strategic priorities."

Oddo BHF is present in the main financial markets, notably Paris, Frankfurt, Zurich, Geneva, Hong Kong and New York. With offices in more than ten countries throughout Europe, Asia and America, Oddo BHF provides Sidetrade with international coverage.

Oddo BHF will regularly issue research reports on Sidetrade in line with business developments for the company and will organize meetings with targeted investors.

Sidetrade is also followed by the Gilbert Dupont (Société Générale Group) broker, which initiated coverage of Sidetrade in July 2009, as well as by TP ICAP Midcap since October 2020.

* All reports on Sidetrade prepared by analysts represent the opinions of those analysts and not necessarily those of Sidetrade. The information in such reports does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to any security in France, Europe, the United States, or any other country.





