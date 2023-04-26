Red Cat Officially Launches Teal 2 Military-Grade sUAS at AAAA Summit in Nashville

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a military technology company integrating robotic hardware and software to protect and support the warfighter, today officially launches its new military-grade sUAS, the Teal 2.



Attendees at the 2023 AAAA Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit in Nashville, Tennessee, will see the Teal 2 on public display for the first time.

Previously available only to early-adopter customers, the Teal 2 is now available to order for military, government and commercial purposes. The U.S.-made system is manufactured at Red Cat’s purpose-built factory in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“Most military operations take place at night, and the Teal 2 is exactly the sUAS that warfighters have been asking for,” said Red Cat CEO Jeff Thompson. “Teal 2 is designed to ‘Dominate the Night™’ and arrives as the world’s leading small unmanned aircraft system for nighttime operations. The system also offers the latest intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) technology, delivering time-critical information and enabling operators to make faster, smarter decisions.”

The Teal 2 is the first sUAS to be equipped with Teledyne FLIR's new Hadron 640R sensor. This provides end users with the highest resolution thermal imaging in a small (Group 1) form factor, optimized for nighttime operations. Red Cat’s other technology partners for the Teal 2 include Athena AI, Reveal Technology and Tomahawk Robotics.

The system’s compact size and rugged design enable it to be rucksack portable and deployed in the most challenging environments. Multi-vehicle command and control allows for a 360-degree view of a target, or for ISR on multiple targets.

Early-adopter customers have included U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which ordered 54 units of the Teal 2. These systems are being used to provide supplemental airborne reconnaissance, surveillance and tracking capability, enhancing situational awareness for U.S. field commanders and agents.

Red Cat subsidiary Teal Drones is certified as “Blue UAS,” which designates manufacturers authorized to provide equipment to the U.S. military. Teal is also one of only three drone manufacturers invited to participate in the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance Tranche 2 (SRR T2). The SRR T2 program seeks to deliver a portable sUAS that army platoons can use for surveillance and reconnaissance duties, as well as to improve situational awareness.

“The advanced technology and innovative design of the Teal 2 will help redefine the future of defense,” said Thompson. “The AAAA summit this week is your first opportunity to see the system up close and in person.”

The 2023 AAAA Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit runs from April 26-28 at Nashville’s Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. Red Cat is exhibiting at Booth No. 2138.

To view a spec sheet for the Teal 2, click here.

To watch a short video about the Teal 2, click here.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a military technology company that integrates robotic hardware and software to provide critical situational awareness and actionable intelligence to on-the-ground warfighters and battlefield commanders. Its mission is to enhance the effectiveness and safety of military operations domestically and globally – and to “Dominate the Night™.” Red Cat’s suite of solutions includes Teal Drones, developer of the Teal 2, a small unmanned system with the highest resolution imaging for nighttime operations, and Skypersonic, a leading provider of unmanned aircraft for interior spaces and other dangerous environments. Learn more at https://www.redcatholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts

NEWS MEDIA:

Anthony Priwer

Dalton Agency

Phone: (615) 515-4891

Email: apriwer@daltonagency.com

INVESTORS:

CORE IR

Phone: (516) 222-2560

Email: investors@redcat.red

Website: https://www.redcatholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02b3e74e-12c5-4ff7-8e17-63117f770d97