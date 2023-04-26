Heidelberg Materials announces first clinker at new cement plant in Mitchell, Indiana

Irving, Texas, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidelberg Materials is pleased to announce that the first clinker was produced at the company’s new state-of-the-art cement plant in Mitchell, Indiana, on April 23, 2023.

The construction of the new Mitchell cement plant began in 2019 and the vast majority of the work at the site has now been completed. The new facility uses the latest in technology and environmental controls to allow for a substantial increase in production capacity while significantly reducing energy usage, fuel consumption and emissions per ton of cement produced.

“We are extremely pleased to have the new Mitchell kiln online and producing clinker,” said Chris Ward, President and CEO of Heidelberg Materials North America. “With the capabilities of the new facility, we will be able to supply our customers more efficiently, consistently and sustainably than ever before.”

The new Mitchell plant is significant, being the most modernized and second largest cement plant in North America and reflecting one of the largest investments ever made in Lawrence County, Indiana. It also represents major strides in the sustainability of cement production and will play a key role in achieving Heidelberg Materials’ commitment to reducing 30 percent of its carbon emissions by 2025 and achieving net zero concrete by 2050 at the latest. The new plant will contribute through substantial improvements in energy efficiency, reduced fuel consumption and production of lower-carbon EcoCemTM PLC.

The plant is expected to provide approximately 50 new full-time jobs, going from 120 to more than 170 full-time employees. It will also help ease cement supply constraints in the industry, producing four times the amount of cement compared to the existing facility, with total annual cement production expected to be more than 2.4 million tons.

