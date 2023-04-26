AGF Announces Risk Rating, Fund Name and Proposed Investment Objective Changes

English French

TORONTO, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) today announced risk rating changes for certain AGF funds, as well as certain fund name changes, and a proposed investment objective change for AGF Strategic Income Fund.



Risk Rating Changes

AGF is changing the risk ratings for the following funds effective today. The changes are based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds. No material changes have been made to the investment objectives, strategies or management of these funds.

Fund Name Previous Risk Rating Revised Risk Rating AGF Canadian Dividend Income Fund Low to Medium Medium AGF North American Dividend Income Class Low to Medium Medium AGF North American Dividend Income Fund Low to Medium Medium AGF China Focus Class Medium to High High AGF Global Equity Class Low to Medium Medium AGF Global Equity Fund Low to Medium Medium AGF Elements Conservative Portfolio Low Low to Medium AGF Elements Conservative Portfolio Class Low Low to Medium



AGF Elements Yield Portfolio/Class Renamed to AGF Global Yield Fund/Class

Also effective today, AGF Elements Yield Portfolio has been renamed AGF Global Yield Fund and AGF Elements Yield Class has been renamed AGF Global Yield Class. These name changes are being made to better reflect the funds position as yield-oriented, monthly income paying offerings. AGF Global Yield Fund/Class can be used as a core holding to complement existing portfolios to manage volatility or enhance income.

Proposed Investment Objective Change – AGF Strategic Income Fund

Subject to securityholder approval, AGF is proposing to change the investment objective of AGF Strategic Income Fund.

At the special meeting of securityholders to be held on June 15, 2023, subject to extension or adjournment thereof, securityholders of each of AGF Strategic Income Fund will be asked to approve the following proposed changes in the investment objective of the fund:

Fund Current Investment Objective Proposed Investment Objective AGF Strategic Income Fund The Fund’s objective is to provide high long-term total investment returns with moderate risk through a combination of long-term capital growth and current income. It invests primarily in a mix of common and preferred shares of Canadian companies, Canadian federal and provincial bonds, high-quality corporate bonds and money market instruments. The Fund’s objective is to provide long-term capital growth and income with moderate risk. The Fund uses an asset allocation approach. It invests primarily in a diversified mix of funds and ETFs that provide exposure to global equity and fixed-income securities.



If approved, the proposed investment objective is expected to be implemented on or about June 30, 2023. Notwithstanding the receipt of securityholder approval, AGF may postpone implementing the investment objective change for the fund until a later date or may elect not to proceed with the change at all, if it considers such decision to be in the best interests of the securityholders of the fund.

If approved, upon adoption of the proposed investment objective change, additional changes are expected to be made to AGF Strategic Income Fund, including the following:

Name Change: AGF Strategic Income Fund will change its name to AGF Global Strategic Income Fund.

AGF Strategic Income Fund will change its name to AGF Global Strategic Income Fund. Strategy Changes: The investment strategies of the AGF Strategic Income Fund will be amended.

Additional information regarding the proposed change in investment objective, including a discussion of certain Canadian federal income tax considerations, will be provided in the fund’s management information circular. In advance of the special meeting, a notice-and-access document will be mailed to securityholders of record as at April 24, 2023. The notice-and-access document will describe the various ways in which securityholders can obtain a copy of the management information circular.

