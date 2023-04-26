Enlight Research analyses INVL Technology's financial results for 2022

English Lithuanian

Enlight Research published an analysis of the 2022 financial results of INVL Technology, a publicly listed company that invests in IT businesses.

“The portfolio companies’ revenues and profits were significantly above estimates. The external valuation of the portfolio companies is too low in our view. The NAV discount is at historical highs. We raise our estimates and fair value per share,” the report states.

Enlight Research provides private and institutional investors with investment analysis that they can use to form their own investment decisions. The company makes its reports available to all investors free of charge, also encouraging investors to use a range of research, both commissioned and traditional, to guide their investment decisions. Its senior analysts have at least 20 years of experience writing research reports.

The Enlight Research analysis commissioned by INVL Technology does not constitute investment research. The report was prepared for informational purposes and cannot be considered an offer to buy or sell shares. The responsibility for such a decision lies with the investor.

INVL Technology owns the cybersecurity company NRD Cyber Security, the Novian software services and IT infrastructure group, and, in the area of business climate improvement and e-governance, the NRD Companies businesses.

INVL Technology is a closed-end investment company traded on the secondary list of the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange (INC1L). It is managed by INVL Asset Management. INVL Technology's investments will be realised by 14 July 2026, the proceeds will be paid out to shareholders, and the fund will wind down.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

INVL Technology Managing Partner

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt

