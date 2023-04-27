Gravity Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022

Seoul, Korea, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul, South Korea – April 27, 2023 – GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2023. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations Web site at http://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/notice/list.asp

The shareholders and ADS holders of Gravity may receive a hard copy of the annual report, which contains its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge upon request. Requests should be directed to IR Unit, Gravity Co., Ltd., 15F, 396 World Cup buk-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul 03925, South Korea.

In the annual report on Form 20-F, the consolidated revenue is KRW 463,618 million, the operating profit is KRW 104,708 million, and the net profit attributable to parent company is KRW 83,162 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

(In millions of KRW)

2022 2021 YoY Revenue 463,618 413,938 12.0% Operating profit 104,708 96,719 8.3% Net profit attributable to parent company 83,162 65,947 26.1%

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Based in Korea, Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr