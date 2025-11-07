Gravity Reports Third Quarter of 2025 Result and Business Updates

Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games based in South Korea, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and business updates.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Total revenues were KRW 138,894 million (US$ 98,883 thousand), representing an 18.7% decrease from the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 (“QoQ”) and an 8.2% increase from the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 (“YoY”).
  • Operating profit was KRW 21,276 million (US$ 15,147 thousand), representing an 8.2% increase QoQ and a 22.8% decrease YoY.
  • Profit before income tax expense was KRW 27,207 million (US$ 19,369 thousand), representing a 45.4% increase QoQ and a 4.3% decrease YoY.
  • Net profit attributable to parent company was KRW 19,869 million (US$ 14,145 thousand), representing a 50.0% increase QoQ and an 11.2% decrease YoY.

REVIEW OF THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Online game revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were KRW 25,968 million (US$ 18,487 thousand), representing an 18.2% increase QoQ from KRW 21,971 million and a 32.1% increase YoY from KRW 19,657 million. The increase QoQ was mainly attributable to initial revenue from Ragnarok Zero launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on July 3, 2025.

The increase YoY was mainly due to initial revenues from Ragnarok Online America Latina launched in Latin America on May 28, 2025 and Ragnarok Zero launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on July 3, 2025.

Mobile game revenues were KRW 109,571 million (US$ 78,007 thousand) for the third quarter of 2025, representing a 23.9% decrease QoQ from KRW 144,003 million and a 6.9% increase YoY from KRW 102,524 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly attributable to decreased revenues from Ragnarok M: Classic launched in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. Such decrease was partially offset by initial revenue from Ragnarok: Twilight launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on July 3, 2025, increased revenue from Ragnarok X: Next Generation launched in North, Central and South America, Oceania, England, Portugal, Spain and Ireland and initial revenues from Ragnarok M: Classic Global launched in North and South America, Europe, Middle East, certain regions of North Africa and Oceania on September 3, 2025. The increase YoY was mainly due to initial revenues from Ragnarok M: Classic launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on April 16, 2025 and Southeast Asia on February 14, 2025, Ragnarok: Twilight launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on July 3, 2025 and Ragnarok X: Next Generation launched in North, Central and South America, Oceania, England, Portugal, Spain and Ireland on May 8, 2025. This increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from Ragnarok Origin in North, Central and South America, Southeast Asia and Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau and THE RAGNAROK in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

Other revenues were KRW 3,355 million (US$ 2,389 thousand) for the third quarter of 2025, representing a 29.6% decrease QoQ from KRW 4,766 million and a 45.8% decrease YoY from KRW 6,195 million.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was KRW 88,542 million (US$ 63,036 thousand) for the third quarter of 2025, representing a 22.3% decrease QoQ from KRW 114,006 million and a 16.1% increase YoY from KRW 76,261 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly due to decreased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok M: Classic launched in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. The increase YoY was primarily due to increased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok M: Classic in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau and Southeast Asia, Ragnarok: Twilight in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau and Ragnarok X: Next Generation in North, Central and South America, Oceania, England, Portugal, Spain and Ireland.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were KRW 29,076 million (US$ 20,700 thousand) for the third quarter of 2025, representing a 21.6% decrease QoQ from KRW 37,064 million and an 18.5% increase YoY from KRW 24,539 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly due to decreased advertising expenses for Ragnarok Online America Latina in Latin America, Ragnarok: Back to Glory in Korea and Nobunaga's Ambition: The Road to the World in Japan and research and development expenses. The increase YoY was mainly due to increased advertising expenses for Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus in Korea and Global and Nobunaga's Ambition: The Road to the World in Japan, salaries and commission paid.

Profit Before Income Tax Expense

Profit before income tax expense was KRW 27,207 million (US$ 19,369 thousand) for the third quarter of 2025 compared with profit before income tax expense of KRW 18,706 million for the second quarter of 2025 and profit before income tax expense of KRW 28,415 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Net Profit

As a result of the foregoing factors, Gravity recorded a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 19,869 million (US$ 14,145 thousand) for the third quarter of 2025 compared with net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 13,245 million for the second quarter of 2025 and a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 22,385 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Liquidity

The balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments was KRW 609,927 million (US$ 434,226 thousand) as of September 30, 2025.

Note: For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts have been expressed in U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of KRW 1,404.63 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2025 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

GRAVITY BUSINESS UPDATES

Ragnarok Online IP-based Games

  • Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus, a Vertical Idle MMORPG Mobile game

Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus officially received an ISBN from Chinese government on September 24, 2025 and was officially launched in Korea on August 28, 2025.

  • Ragnarok 3, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok 3 officially received an ISBN from Chinese government on October 21, 2025 and will be launched in Global within 2026.

  • Ragnarok Libre, a Time Effective MMORPG Line game

Ragnarok Libre was officially launched in Global (except Korea, China and Japan) on August 11, 2025.

  • Ragnarok: Twilight, an Idle MMOARPG Mobile game

Ragnarok: Twilight was officially launched in China on August 15, 2025 and Southeast Asia (except Vietnam) on October 23, 2025.

  • Ragnarok M: Classic Global, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok M: Classic Global was officially launched in North and South America, Europe, Middle East, certain regions of North Africa and Oceania on September 3, 2025.

  • Ragnarok: The Promised Adventure (Tentative English Title), an Adventure MMORPG Mobile and WeChat game

Ragnarok: The Promised Adventure (Tentative English Title) was officially launched in China on September 25, 2025.

  • THE RAGNAROK, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

THE RAGNAROK was officially launched on WeChat (H5) Mini Programs in China on September 20, 2025.

  • Ragnarok X: Next Generation, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok X: Next Generation will be launched in Europe (except England, Portugal, Spain and Ireland), Middle East and North Africa in the first half of 2026.

  • Ragnarok: The New World, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok: The New World will be launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the first quarter of 2026.

  • Ragnarok Abyss, an MMOARPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok Abyss is underway for its launch in Southeast Asia in the first half of 2026.

  • Ragnarok: Back to Glory, an MMORPG Mobile game

Ragnarok: Back to Glory is scheduled to be launched in China in the fourth quarter of 2025.

  • Ragnarok Endless Trails (Tentative English Title), a Battle Royal Mobile game

Ragnarok Endless Trails (Tentative English Title) is planned to be launched in Southeast Asia in the first quarter of 2026.


Ragnarok Online IP-based Blockchain Game

  • Ragnarok Landverse Genesis America, an MMORPG Blockchain and PC game

Ragnarok Landverse Genesis America is scheduled to be launched in North and South America on December 11, 2025.


Other IP-based Games

  • Schop Hero, a New Fresh Whole Digging Puzzle RPG Mobile game

Schop Hero was officially launched in Japan on September 17, 2025.  

  • Chess Rumble, a Collectible Tactical RPG Mobile game

Chess Rumble was officially launched in Global (except Korea and Japan) on October 15, 2025.

  • THE GOOD OLD DAYS, a Metroidvania Adventure Console and PC game

THE GOOD OLD DAYS was officially launched in Global on October 23, 2025.

  • Meow Star Acres 2, a Farm Simulation Mobile game

Meow Star Acres 2 was soft-launched in Canada, Australia, Philippines and Malaysia on October 28, 2025.

  • Aeruta, an Action RPG PC game

Aeruta was officially launched on Steam in Global on November 6, 2025.

  • Hashire HEBEREKE: EX, a Racing and Remake Console and PC game

Hashire HEBEREKE: EX is underway for its launch in Global in the first half of 2026.

  • the Game of LIFE for Nintendo Switch, a Board and Party Console game

the Game of LIFE for Nintendo Switch will be launched in Asia (except Japan) on December 18, 2025.


Expansion of Other IP-business

Gravity Co., Ltd. has signed a publishing agreement of the Game of LIFE for Nintendo Switch, a Board and Party Console game based on the Game of LIFE's IP, in Asia (except Japan) with TOMY COMPANY, LTD.

Investor Presentation

Gravity issued an investor presentation. The presentation contains the Company’s recent business updates, results of the third quarter in 2025 and Gravity’s business plan. The presentation can be found on the Company’s website under the IR Archives section at https://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/updates. Korean and Japanese versions of the presentation are also provided on the website.

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may include, in addition to historical information, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe”, “project,” or “continue” or the negative thereof or other similar words, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Investors should consider the information contained in our submissions and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 on Form 20-F, together with such other documents that we may submit to or file with the SEC from time to time, on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements speak only as of this press release and we assume no duty to update them to reflect new, changing or unanticipated events or circumstances.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim
Chief Financial Officer
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee
Ms. Yujin Oh
IR Unit
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: ir@gravity.co.kr
Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800

GRAVITY Co., Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$)

  As of
  31-Dec-24  30-Sep-25
  KRW  US$  KRW  US$
  (audited)  (unaudited)  (unaudited)  (unaudited)
Assets               
Current assets:               
Cash and cash equivalents                 228,898              162,960              197,348              140,498
Short-term financial instruments                 324,304              230,882              412,579              293,728
Accounts receivable, net                   81,152                57,775                59,984                42,704
Other receivables, net                      1,572                   1,119                   2,738                   1,949
Prepaid expenses                      8,115                   5,777                15,734                11,202
Other current financial assets                      6,602                   4,700                   4,158                   2,960
Other current assets                      2,967                   2,112                   4,777                   3,401
Total current assets                 653,610              465,325              697,318              496,442
Property and equipment, net                      9,957                   7,089                10,671                   7,597
Intangible assets, net                      7,057                   5,024                   8,062                   5,740
Deferred tax assets                      5,617                   3,999                   6,461                   4,600
Other non-current financial assets                      1,767                   1,258                   1,795                   1,278
Other non-current assets                      8,451                   6,017                   6,544                   4,659
Total assets                 686,459              488,712              730,851              520,316
Liabilities and Equity               
Current liabilities:               
Accounts payable                   67,930                48,361                68,986                49,113
Deferred revenue                   26,761                19,052                19,695                14,021
Withholdings                      1,588                   1,131                   1,408                   1,002
Accrued expense                      2,651                   1,887                   2,511                   1,788
Income tax payable                      6,507                   4,633                   5,184                   3,691
Other current liabilities                      3,212                   2,287                   3,655                   2,602
Total current liabilities                 108,649                77,351              101,439                72,217
Long-term account payables                         220                      157                      623                      444
Long-term deferred revenue                      2,572                   1,831                      506                      360
Other non-current liabilities                      5,361                   3,817                   5,388                   3,837
Deferred tax liabilities                      1,294                      921                   1,295                      922
Total liabilities                 118,096                84,077              109,251                77,780
Share capital                      3,474                   2,473                   3,474                   2,473
Capital surplus                   26,979                19,207                26,979                19,207
Other components of equity                   23,801                16,945                21,948                15,625
Retained earnings                 513,418              365,518              568,570              404,783
Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company                 567,672              404,143              620,971              442,088
Non-controlling interest                         691                      492                      629                      448
Total equity                 568,363              404,635              621,600              442,536
Total liabilities and equity                 686,459              488,712              730,851              520,316

* For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,404.63 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2025 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

GRAVITY Co., Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$ except for share and ADS data)

   Three months ended Nine months ended
  30-Jun-2530-Sep-2430-Sep-25 30-Sep-24 30-Sep-25
  (KRW) (KRW) (KRW) (US$) (KRW) (KRW) (US$)
  (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Revenues:                     
Online games  21,971  19,657  25,968  18,487  57,167  66,745  47,518
Mobile games  144,003  102,524  109,571  78,007  300,090  369,060  262,745
Other revenue  4,766  6,195  3,355  2,389  13,865  11,293  8,041
Total net revenue  170,740  128,376  138,894  98,883  371,122  447,098  318,304
Cost of revenue  114,006  76,261  88,542  63,036  225,895  290,006  206,464
Gross profit  56,734  52,115  50,352  35,847  145,227  157,092  111,840
Operating expenses:                     
Selling, general and administrative expenses  33,509  20,325  26,675  18,991  64,181  82,043  58,409
Research and development  3,291  3,706  2,149  1,530  11,594  8,871  6,316
Others, net           264           508    252  179               18   502  357
Total operating expenses  37,064  24,539  29,076  20,700  75,793  91,416  65,082
Operating profit  19,670  27,576  21,276  15,147  69,434  65,676  46,758
Finance income(costs):                     
Finance income  2,651  5,924  3,283  2,337  21,088  16,651  11,854
Finance costs             (3,615)             (5,085)               2,648                1,885                (9,552)             (7,964)            (5,670)
Profit before income tax  18,706  28,415  27,207  19,369  80,970  74,363  52,942
Income tax expense  5,486  6,080  7,362  5,241  19,172  19,220  13,683
Profit for the year  13,220  22,335  19,845  14,128  61,798  55,143  39,259
Profit attributable to:                     
Non-controlling interest                   (25)                   (50)                   (24)                   (17)                     (21)                     (9)                   (6)
Owners of Parent   13,245  22,385  19,869  14,145  61,819  55,152  39,265
Earnings per share                     
- Basic and diluted  1,906  3,221  2,859  2.04  8,896  7,937  5.65
Weighted average number of shares outstanding                     
- Basic and diluted  6,948,900  6,948,900  6,948,900  6,948,900  6,948,900  6,948,900  6,948,900
Earnings per ADS                     
- Basic and diluted  1,906  3,221  2,859  2.04  8,896  7,937  5.65
                      

* For convenience, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,404.63 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2025 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
(1) Each ADS represents one common share.


