Ragnarok: Twilight Has Successfully Launched in Southeast Asia

Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that Ragnarok: Twilight, an Idle MMOARPG Mobile game, officially launched in Southeast Asia on October 23, 2025 by GRAVITY Game Vision, Ltd., Gravity's wholly-owned subsidiary, is accomplishing early success.

Ragnarok: Twilight is sustaining top ranks since its official launch in Southeast Asia, ranking first in free download of Google Play in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Philippines, and second in Singapore. Especially in Thailand and the Philippines, Ragnarok: Twilight’s top grossing of Google Play ranks gradually rose and entered the top ten. Additionally, it ranked second in free download of Apple App Store in Thailand, third in Malaysia and the Philippines, sixth in Singapore, and ranked second in top grossing of Apple App Store in Thailand, fourth in Malaysia, fifth in Indonesia and sixth in the Philippines, achieving remarkable success.

Ragnarok: Twilight has raised anticipation among users by receiving positive feedbacks in overall during the closed beta test (CBT) in Southeast Asia. Ragnarok: Twilight has also recorded successful results in previously launched regions. It ranked eighth in top grossing of WeChat Mini Programs game launched in China in February. Following in July, Ragnarok: Twilight launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, ranked second in top grossing of Apple App Store in Taiwan, sixth in Macau and eighth in Hong Kong, validating the strength of Ragnarok IP.

Gravity stated, “Following the launches in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, Ragnarok: Twilight is also receiving positive responses in Southeast Asia. We believe that the introduction of new content while preserving the core fun of the original has been well received by users. To celebrate the official launch, various events are currently underway, and we invite all users to join and show continuous interest and support.”

[Gravity Official Website]

http://www.gravity.co.kr

[Ragnarok: Twilight Official Website]

https://rotwilightsea.gnjoy.hk/

[Ragnarok: Twilight Google Play Download Page]

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ggv.rogames.seacbt&pcampaignid=web_share

[Ragnarok: Twilight Apple App Store Download Page]

https://apps.apple.com/th/app/ragnarok-twilight/id6746714266?mt=8

[Ragnarok: Twilight Huawei AppGallery Download Page]

https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C114508443

[Ragnarok: Twilight Official Facebook Page]

https://www.facebook.com/EN.ROTwilight/

[Ragnarok: Twilight Official Discord Community]

https://discord.gg/wqs23KrDVH

[Ragnarok: Twilight Thailand Theme Music Video Page]

https://youtu.be/ltg2VzjVBck

[Ragnarok: Twilight English Version Cover Music Video Page]

https://youtu.be/JJZjPIPDJS8

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

