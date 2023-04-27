YMCA Locations Across the Country Set Kids Up for Summer Success at Healthy Kids Day

Chicago, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, April 29, YMCA locations across the country will be taking part in the Y’s Healthy Kids Day®, the Y’s nationwide initiative to help build strong, healthy communities. This free, annual event features a variety of family-friendly activities to encourage healthy kids, healthy families and a healthy start to the summer season.

“YMCAs across the country work year-round to provide families with resources and opportunities that can help all children reach their full potential,” said Suzanne McCormick, President and CEO of YMCA of the USA. “As we head into summer, Healthy Kids Day is a great reminder for families to stay active both physically and mentally all summer long, and to take advantage of all that their local YMCA has to offer during the summer months.”

As a proud sponsor of the national event, Eggland’s Best will be providing nutrition education tools and resources, from recipes to registered dietitian-backed tips, that families and children can implement in their daily lives to encourage physical, mental and emotional well-being.

“At Eggland’s Best, we strive to help families fulfill their health and wellness goals by supplying them with the only egg that provides superior taste, nutrition, versatility and freshness compared to ordinary eggs,” said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland’s Best. “We’re thrilled to be an Official Sponsor of Healthy Kids Day to make nutrition fun and encourage families to choose better-for-you foods.”

To find a Healthy Kids Day location near you, visit https://www.ymca.org/what-we-do/healthy-living/family-time/healthy-kids-day.

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 177 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they are from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. ymca.org

About Eggland’s Best Eggs

Eggland’s Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland’s Best’s patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland’s Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland’s Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive “EB” stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland’s Best was voted “America’s Most Trusted Egg Brand” by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; “America’s Most Recommended™ Eggs” by women in the Women’s Choice Awards; and “Product of the Year.” In addition, Eggland’s Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men’s Health, Men’s Fitness, Taste of Home, Women’s Health, and many others.

Eggland’s Best’s hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.