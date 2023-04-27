Jeremy Ebert Named New Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at TopLine Financial Credit Union

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union announces it has hired Jeremy Ebert as the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Jeremy is an accomplished financial services executive with over 20 years of experience in the industry. He joins the TopLine family from Wings Financial Credit Union where he most recently held the position of Vice President – Treasurer, and prior as a Senior Financial Analyst at Farin & Associates which was acquired by Abrigo. Jeremy is a strategic leader and has extensive experience in the areas of forecasting/budgeting, liquidity risk, capital planning, profitability and asset pricing.

“We are delighted to have Jeremy join us as a member of the senior leadership team,” says Mick Olson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, TopLine Financial Credit Union. “We look forward to drawing on Jeremy’s extensive experience in leading our financial strategies, through asset-liability management, forecasting and pricing, to responsibly meet our fiduciary obligations as stewards of our members’ money.”

TopLine Financial Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 11th largest, with assets of more than $770 million and serves more than 50,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations – in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park – as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

TopLine Financial Credit Union

verickson@toplinecu.com

763.391.0872

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/870e1013-576c-4e19-b1d6-da19aff04711