Course of the annual general meeting 2023

Tivoli A/S held the Annual General Meeting on Thursday 27 April 2023.

The annual report was approved, including the Board of Directors' proposal to distribute a dividend of 25% of the result after tax, corresponding to DKK 16.275 million, which corresponds to DKK 2.84 per share for a shareholding of a nominal value of DKK 10.

The following proposals from the Board of Directors were adopted:

Proposal to amend the articles of association: contact details for VP Securities A/S

Proposal to authorize the board of directors to purchase own shares on behalf of the Company

Proposal to approve the remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2023





The proposal from shareholder Klaus Folmann to extend the benefits of the shareholder card was not adopted.

The remuneration report was approved.

The current members of the Board of Directors elected by the Annual General Meeting, Tom Knutzen, Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg, Claus Gregersen and Marie Nipper, were re-elected.

As proposed by the Board of Directors, Deloitte was elected as auditor for Tivoli A/S.

At the subsequent meeting of the Board of Directors, the Board of Directors elected Tom Knutzen as chairman and Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg as deputy chairman.



Yours faithfully,



Susanne Mørch Koch

CEO

