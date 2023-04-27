Result of AGM

Annual General Meeting Result

The 2023 Annual General Meeting of Admiral Group plc was held at Ty Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH on Thursday, 27 April 2023 at 2:00pm.

All resolutions were decided on a poll and all resolutions proposed at the Meeting were passed.

Resolutions Votes



For Percentage For Votes Against Votes



Total Votes



Withheld 1 To receive the Financial Statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2022 254,258,284 99.84 403,866 254,662,150 70,871 2 To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 225,445,845 88.50 29,282,756 254,728,601 4,420 3 To declare a final dividend on the ordinary shares of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022 254,327,514 99.84 404,267 254,731,781 1,240 4 To appoint Mike Rogers (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 251,914,005 98.90 2,813,528 254,727,533 5,488 5 To re-appoint Evelyn Bourke (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 243,807,477 95.71 10,919,270 254,726,747 6,274 6 To re-appoint Bill Roberts (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 251,846,326 98.87 2,880,422 254,726,748 6,273 7 To re-appoint Milena Mondini-de-Focatiis (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 254,435,365 99.88 294,097 254,729,462 3,559 8 To re-appoint Geraint Jones (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 254,238,258 99.81 491,030 254,729,288 3,733 9 To re-appoint Justine Roberts (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 251,728,711 98.82 2,998,037 254,726,748 6,273 10 To re-appoint Andrew Crossley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 254,432,434 99.88 294,314 254,726,748 6,273 11 To re-appoint Michael Brierley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 254,431,848 99.88 294,900 254,726,748 6,273 12 To re-appoint Karen Green (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 254,429,124 99.88 297,624 254,726,748 6,273 13 To re-appoint Jayaprakasa Rangaswami (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 251,689,490 98.81 3,037,164 254,726,654 6,367 14 To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the Auditors of the Company 254,667,464 100.00 10,656 254,678,120 54,901 15 To authorise the Audit Committee (on behalf of the Board) to determine the remuneration of Deloitte LLP 254,711,571 100.00 4,468 254,716,039 16,982 16 Authority for political donations and expenditure 241,850,187 94.94 12,878,259 254,728,446 4,575 17 To authorise the Directors to allot relevant securities* 225,712,533 88.61 29,015,232 254,727,765 5,256 18 To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights on up to 5% of the issued share capital of the Company 234,431,514 92.03 20,295,864 254,727,378 5,643 19 To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights on an additional 5% of the issued share capital of the Company 234,390,952 92.02 20,336,426 254,727,378 5,643 20 To authorise the Company to make market purchases 254,197,604 99.82 451,914 254,649,518 83,503 21 To authorise the Directors to convene a General Meeting with not less than 14 clear days’ notice 243,505,931 95.59 11,223,139 254,729,070 3,951

At the close of business on 27 April 2023, the issued share capital of the Company was 303,235,974 ordinary shares.

*During the Meeting the Chair proposed an amendment to Resolution 17 to correct an error in the amount included in limb (i) in the fourth line of the Resolution as stated in the Notice of Annual General Meeting. The correct amount is £101,079 (as reflected in the explanatory notes to Resolution 17) and not £202,157. The amendment was passed on a show of hands and Resolution 17 as amended was proposed to the Meeting.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2 R, copies of the special business resolutions passed at the meeting have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Dan Caunt

Group Company Secretary

Admiral Group plc

LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685