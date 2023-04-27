Result of AGM

Annual General Meeting Result
The 2023 Annual General Meeting of Admiral Group plc was held at Ty Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH on Thursday, 27 April 2023 at 2:00pm.
All resolutions were decided on a poll and all resolutions proposed at the Meeting were passed.
|Resolutions
|Votes
For
|Percentage For
|Votes Against
|Votes
Total
|Votes
Withheld
|1
|To receive the Financial Statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2022
|254,258,284
|99.84
|403,866
|254,662,150
|70,871
|2
|To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2022
|225,445,845
|88.50
|29,282,756
|254,728,601
|4,420
|3
|To declare a final dividend on the ordinary shares of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022
|254,327,514
|99.84
|404,267
|254,731,781
|1,240
|4
|To appoint Mike Rogers (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|251,914,005
|98.90
|2,813,528
|254,727,533
|5,488
|5
|To re-appoint Evelyn Bourke (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|243,807,477
|95.71
|10,919,270
|254,726,747
|6,274
|6
|To re-appoint Bill Roberts (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|251,846,326
|98.87
|2,880,422
|254,726,748
|6,273
|7
|To re-appoint Milena Mondini-de-Focatiis (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|254,435,365
|99.88
|294,097
|254,729,462
|3,559
|8
|To re-appoint Geraint Jones (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|254,238,258
|99.81
|491,030
|254,729,288
|3,733
|9
|To re-appoint Justine Roberts (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|251,728,711
|98.82
|2,998,037
|254,726,748
|6,273
|10
|To re-appoint Andrew Crossley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|254,432,434
|99.88
|294,314
|254,726,748
|6,273
|11
|To re-appoint Michael Brierley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|254,431,848
|99.88
|294,900
|254,726,748
|6,273
|12
|To re-appoint Karen Green (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|254,429,124
|99.88
|297,624
|254,726,748
|6,273
|13
|To re-appoint Jayaprakasa Rangaswami (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company
|251,689,490
|98.81
|3,037,164
|254,726,654
|6,367
|14
|To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the Auditors of the Company
|254,667,464
|100.00
|10,656
|254,678,120
|54,901
|15
|To authorise the Audit Committee (on behalf of the Board) to determine the remuneration of Deloitte LLP
|254,711,571
|100.00
|4,468
|254,716,039
|16,982
|16
|Authority for political donations and expenditure
|241,850,187
|94.94
|12,878,259
|254,728,446
|4,575
|17
|To authorise the Directors to allot relevant securities*
|225,712,533
|88.61
|29,015,232
|254,727,765
|5,256
|18
|To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights on up to 5% of the issued share capital of the Company
|234,431,514
|92.03
|20,295,864
|254,727,378
|5,643
|19
|To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights on an additional 5% of the issued share capital of the Company
|234,390,952
|92.02
|20,336,426
|254,727,378
|5,643
|20
|To authorise the Company to make market purchases
|254,197,604
|99.82
|451,914
|254,649,518
|83,503
|21
|To authorise the Directors to convene a General Meeting with not less than 14 clear days’ notice
|243,505,931
|95.59
|11,223,139
|254,729,070
|3,951
At the close of business on 27 April 2023, the issued share capital of the Company was 303,235,974 ordinary shares.
*During the Meeting the Chair proposed an amendment to Resolution 17 to correct an error in the amount included in limb (i) in the fourth line of the Resolution as stated in the Notice of Annual General Meeting. The correct amount is £101,079 (as reflected in the explanatory notes to Resolution 17) and not £202,157. The amendment was passed on a show of hands and Resolution 17 as amended was proposed to the Meeting.
In accordance with LR 9.6.2 R, copies of the special business resolutions passed at the meeting have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Dan Caunt
Group Company Secretary
Admiral Group plc
LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685