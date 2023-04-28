Martela Oyj: Managers' transactions - Terävä

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Terävä, Eeva

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Martela Plc

LEI: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55

 

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55_20230426154058_51

 

Transaction date: 2023-04-26

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900385

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4701 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

 

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4701 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

 

Martela PLC
Kalle Lehtonen
CFO
tel +358 400 539 968

